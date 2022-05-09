Archery Asia Cup 2022 Stage 2: Indians shine in team events, reach all six finals

Indian archers had a field day at the Asia Cup 2022 Stage-2 in Iraq, reaching the finals in all six team events on Sunday.

The young Indian squad, exclusively made up of archers under the age of 20, reached the summit clash of the men’s, women’s and mixed team events in recurve, as well as compound archery.

The men’s recurve team of national champion Parth Salunkhe, Mrinal Chauhan and Juyel Sarkar blanked UAE (6-0) and Uzbekistan (6-0) en route to the final. They will face Bangladesh for the gold medal.

In the women’s recurve, Bhajan Kaur, Avani and Laxmi Hembrom received a bye in the quarter-finals before knocking out Kazakhstan (5-1) in the semis. They will also take on Bangladesh in the final.

Parth Salunkhe and Bhajan Kaur also reached the mixed recurve finals and will go up against Uzbekistan.

The men’s compound team, featuring Rishabh Yadav, Prathamesh Fuge and Prathamesh Jawkar, ousted Kuwait (230-225) in the last four. They will challenge the Bangladeshi team for the top spot.

Meanwhile, the women’s compound trio of Sakshi Chaudhary, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami will vie for the gold medal against Kazakhstan. They beat Iraq (225-218) in the semi-finals.

All recurve and compound team finals will be held on Wednesday.

The individual events are still underway. Parth Salunkhe and Mrinal Chauhan have made the quarter-finals in the men’s individual recurve.