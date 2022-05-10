Archery Asia Cup 2022 Stage 2: India win four medals, including three gold

Indian archers secured three gold medals and a bronze at the Asia Cup 2022 Stage-2 in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq on Tuesday.

The three gold medals came in the men’s, women’s and mixed team compound events while the bronze was in the men’s individual compound.

In the women's compound team, India’s Sakshi Chaudhary, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Gopichand Swami saw off Kazakhstan 204-201 to start the medal rush.

Rishabh Yadav, Prathamesh Fuge and Prathamesh Jawkar later beat Bangladesh 224-218 to pocket the men’s compound team gold.

Prathamesh Fuge and Parneet Kaur combined to win the compound mixed team title after comfortably seeing off a Kazakh team 158-151 in the gold medal match.

The final medal of the day came in the men’s individual men’s compound as Jawkar Samadhan outshot Kazakhstan’s Sergey Khristich 147-145 for the bronze medal.

Samadhan’s bronze, incidentally, guarantees a clean sweep for the Indian men in individual compound with Prathamesh Fuge, and Rishabh Yadav set to face off in an all-Indian gold medal match on Wednesday.

On Monday, Prathamesh Fuge defeated Sergey Khristich in a thrilling shoot-off in the semi-finals to earn his spot in the final. After the scores were tied at 143-143, both archers hit a 10 each in the shoot-off, but Fuge edged out his opponent courtesy his arrow landing closer to the centre.

Rishabh Yadav also had to overcome a shoot-out against compatriot Samadhan after finishing with a 146-all scoreline. Yadav hit a 10 while Samadhan could only manage a nine in the shoot-off.

The women’s individual compound too will see an all-Indian clash for the gold medal on Wednesday.

Top seed Parneet Kaur of India defeated Bangladesh’s Suma Biswas 146-137 while Sakshi Chaudhary overcame another Bangladeshi archer, Shamoli Ray, 143-140 to set up an all-Indian final.

In the men's individual recurve, India are guaranteed at least a silver after sixth seed Mrinal Chauhan defeated team-mate Parth Salunkhe 7-3 in the semi-finals.

Chauhan will face Bangladeshi fourth seed Ruman Shana for the gold while former national champion Salunkhe will battle it out for the bronze against Uzbek archer Amirkhan Sadikov, the top seed.

Third seed Bhajan Kaur, meanwhile, will be vying for the women’s recurve individual gold against Iranian top seed Mahta Abdollahi. The Indian had edged out Bangladesh's Beauty Ray 6-5 (8*-8) in the semi-finals via a shoot-off on Monday.

India will also have archers vying for all the three recurve team event gold medals on Wednesday.