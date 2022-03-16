Archery Asia Cup 2022: Young Indian contingent for Phuket meet – full schedule

The Asia Cup 2022 stage-1 archery world ranking tournament got underway at the Surakhun Stadium in Phuket, Thailand from March 14. The Asia Cup, which involves competitions for both men’s and women’s archers, concludes on March 19.

India have a 16-member contingent, eight men and wight women, competing at the event. However, big names like Atanu Das, Deepika Kumari, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav and Abhishek Verma are not competing.

Men’s recurve archer Dhiraj Bommadevara, 20, is the most experienced member of the Indian contingent at Phuket while women’s compound archer Aditi Gopichand Swami is the youngest at just 15 years.

A lot of the young archers were in the contingent which won 15 medals at the world youth archery championships in Wrocław, Poland, last year – India’s highest-ever tally at the event.

The 19-year-old Sakshi Chaudhary from Delhi was an individual silver medallist in the women’s compound event at Wroclaw while Rishabh Yadav had clinched the individual compound bronze in the men’s divisions. Several others also won team medals in Poland.

With the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games scheduled later this year, the Asia Cup 2022 in Phuket will be a big opportunity for the young Indian archers to impress ahead of the two big quadrennial events.

Asia Cup 2022 Phuket: India archery team

Recurve men: Dhiraj Bommadevara, Rahul Kumar Nagarwal, Parth Sushant Salunkhe, Vinayak Verma

Recurve women: Ridhi, Laxmi Hembrom, Tisha Punia, Tanisha Verma

Compound men: Rishabh Yadav, Priyansh, Jawkar Prathamesh Samadhan, Parth Sunil Korde

Compound women: Pragati, Sakshi Chaudhary, Parneet Kaur, Aditi Gopichand Swami

Archery Asia Cup 2022 Phuket schedule

March 14, Monday – Official practice

March 15, Tuesday – Qualification round

March 16, Wednesday – Qualification round

March 17, Thursday – Team Eliminations and finals

March 18, Friday – Mixed team elimination, recurve and compound individual eliminations

March 19, Saturday – Mixed team elimination, recurve and compound individual elimination