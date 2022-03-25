Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Jonatan Christie at Swiss Open quarter-finals - live updates

Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Jonatan Christie are in quarter-final action today (Friday 25 March) at the Swiss Open in Basel.

The Indonesian badminton stars are favoured to reach the semis as they are both facing unseeded players.

While third-seeded Ginting squares off against India's Sameer Verma, fourth seed Christie is up against France's Toma Junior Popov.

It would be the first BWF semi-final appearance for either of them this season, after both were ousted in the quarters at last week's All England Championships in Birmingham.

Ginting lost to eventual winner Viktor Axelsen 21-4, 21-9, and Christie succumbed to Chou Tien Chen 21-10, 21-15.

Axelsen is out of the Swiss Open due to "not feeling well".

India's HS Prannoy is the first male player to reach the semis in Basel, after defeating his compatriot Parupalli Kashyap.