Anna Shcherbakova sets free skate personal best to clinch Gran Premio d'Italia victory

If anyone was looking for quality, there was a lot of it on show on Saturday (6 November) in the women's free skate at the 2021 Gran Premio d'Italia figure skating event in Turin, Italy.

The top four women all set new personal bests in the segment, led by Russia's Anna Shcherbakova, the pre-event favourite and reigning world champion, who spent the night in third place after an error in Friday's (5 November) short program.

Shcherbakova looked a lot more composed than she did the day prior, when she made an error towards the end of her program. On Saturday, she landed an impressive quadruple flip to open her free skate, and that set the tone for the remainder of the routine.

"I think that for me on this competition my main goal was to show my quad is back and this goal I [did] well," Shcherbakova said afterwards. "I had some mistakes, especially in the short program. I will work on it because it's not possible to show such mistakes in the short program; it needs to be good and clean every time. I'm happy and satisfied with my performance today in the free skating."

Three clean jump combinations – a triple flip, triple toe; triple Lutz, triple loop; and triple flip, Euler, triple Salchow – aided the Russian teenager to 165.05 points, breaking her old personal best by two and a half points.

That was enough to give her a total of 236.78 points, and catapult her over teammate Maiia Khromykh and Belgium's Loena Hendrickx, who were second a third respectively; Mihara Mai of Japan also shone on the day to finish fourth.

Meanwhile, France's Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron marked their return to Grand Prix competition with victory in the ice dance.

Khromykh wins silver on Grand Prix debut

Khromykh, the young 15-year-old in her Grand Prix debut, outdid her more experienced teammate in one aspect – she attempted (and landed) two quad jumps.

However, a planned triple loo-triple toe combination had to be scrapped after she landed the first part of the combination with both feet down and under-rotated. She also barely held on to her last jump, a triple Lutz.

It was not a skate that was as clean as she would have liked, but that said, her overall performance was still good enough to smash her old personal bests in both the free skate and total score, which had stood since the 2020 World Junior Championships, by over 20 points.

The Russian received a score of 154.31 for the short program, giving her a total of 226.35.

Hendrickx makes history for Belgium

Third place went to the short program leader \Hendrickx, who captured her first Grand Prix medal. It was also the first Grand Prix medal for a Belgian woman in singles skating.

Hendrickx, who turned 22 on Friday, had no quads in her routine but an upbeat, fast-paced Arabian-themed music choice that got the crowd involved as the Belgian completed the best weekend of her career.

She was clean on all her elements, and as she ended her performance, jumped for joy on the ice. She came off the sheet with a big smile on her face, visibly delighted.

"I was very emotional when I saw that I came in third. It's a dream come true," Hendrickx said afterwards.

"I worked hard for it. I think I can be very proud to be the very first Belgian woman to get a medal on the Grand Prix."

Mihara, Miyahara deliver in free skates

Mihara led teammate Miyahara Satoko in a Japanese 4-5 finish, and on the strength of both their skates today, the pair are bona fide contenders for spots on Japan's Beijing 2022 Olympic team.

While Mihara just about held on to her double Axel attempt, she was clean on every element and recorded her new personal best scores for the second week running (after Skate Canada).

She gave a double fist pump upon completing her routine, and had a wide smile as she greeted her coach. No wonder, too.

Having only just improved on her previous career highs last week at the Skate Canada International, the 21-year-old received new best marks of 144.49 for the free skate and a total of 214.95.

Papadakis/Cizeron triumphant on Grand Prix return

Skating in their first Grand Prix event since the 2019/20 Final in this very arena, the Torino Palavela, France's Papadakis and Cizeron showed that spending the better part of a season and a half away from competition ice has not made them any less of a threat to win Olympic gold at Beijing 2022, with a near-flawless free dance routine that scored over 10 points more than second-placed training mates Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue.

The French duo's total score of 220.06 was more than 12 points clear of the Americans (207.90).

"We're very happy with our performance today," Cizeron said. "I think we've made some really good improvements since [their last competition, the Finlandia Trophy] technically. We wanted to push until the end [of the free dance]. There are a lot of things to work on still for our next Grand Prix and the Final; it's a whole-year process.

"We leave a lot of room for improvement because we know the kind of growth we can have in the next few months."

Russia's Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin came third with a total of 202.18. "We were lacking some speed," Stepanova acknowledged.