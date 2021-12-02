Anju Bobby George honoured with World Athletics ‘Woman of the Year Award’ 

India’s long-jump star Anju Bobby George was bestowed on Wednesday the Woman of the Year Award by World Athletics, the international governing body of athletics, for grooming and encouraging young girls to take up sports in India.

Anju Bobby George is the second recipient of this award after Ethiopia's Derartu Tulu in 2019. The award is given to recognise women who have dedicated their lives to athletics.

A two-time Olympian, Anju Bobby George is India's only medallist at the World Athletics Championships, winning a bronze in Paris in 2003. She is currently the senior vice-president of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), the highest post occupied by a woman in its history.

In 2016, she founded the Anju Bobby George Sports Foundation, a training academy for young girls.

Promising long jumper Shaili Singh, who won a silver medal at the World U20 Athletics Championships in Nairobi in August, is a member of the academy.

Shaili was scouted and mentored by Anju and trained by her husband Robert Bobby George. Anju’s academy is currently nurturing 13 girls.

“A constant voice for gender equality in her role as senior vice president of the Indian Athletics Federation, Anju Bobby George also mentors schoolgirls for future leadership positions within the sport,” World Athletics said in a statement.

Anju Bobby George said she was “humbled and honoured” by the award.

“There is no better feeling than to wake up every day and give back to the sport, allowing it to enable and empower young girls!” Anju mentioned on her Twitter page.

Olympic champions Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica and Karsten Warholm of Norway, meanwhile, were named the World Athletes of the Year at the World Athletics Awards 2021.