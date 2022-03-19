Andreja Slokar claims second World Cup win as Mikaela Shiffrin finishes eighth in final slalom

Andreja Slokar of Slovenia claimed her second victory of the season in the women's slalom at the World Cup alpine ski Finals in Courchevel-Meribel, France, on Saturday (19 March).

The 24-year-old, sixth after the first descent, produced a flawless run in the second part to finish in front of first-run leader Lena Duerr of Germany by 0.48 seconds.

Reigning Olympic slalom champion Petra Vlhova came in third, 0.81 seconds behind the winner.

Slokar previously claimed the only parallel event of the season in Lech/Zuers, Austria, back in November.

Vlhova made her eighth podium this campaign to top the discipline standings with 770 points and claim her second small globe.

"It's very important, achieving the slalom globe was a goal for the season and we made it," the 26-year-old Slovak told FIS after the race.

"It was a really tough season for me, but I now have everything: I'm an Olympic champion and I have a small globe, it's something amazing.

"I want to thank my team, my family and the fans who came here to support me. Let's enjoy and have a party and see you at the beach!"

After a win and a second place in the last two speed events, the newly crowned overall World Cup winner Mikaela Shiffrin dropped from fifth to eight after the second run, finishing almost one second and a half off the pace.