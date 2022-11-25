Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix: Tokyo 2020 growing pains

“It’s been quite difficult looking back just because there’s so much that has gone on,” the diver begins, reflecting on a “mental block’” that nearly stopped her diving altogether.

“I was just struggling a lot in every section of life: in school and training, in finding contentment in everything that I was doing. And I just couldn’t dive. I couldn’t throw myself. I couldn’t do anything simple, anything hard.”

Spendolini-Sirieix's struggle was present as far back as the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, where she made her debut for Great Britain at just 16 years old.

While the outside world was celebrating her feats, inside she felt at her lowest.

“I thought that going into the Olympic Games, these blocks would leave because the adrenaline would take over and the excitement would take over because I am literally fulfilling my dream. But that wasn’t the case.

“I literally just threw myself off that board every single day. I did not think twice about it because I thought that if I didn’t go then I’d be disappointing everyone. And it’s hard because it was my first. I was 16. I was at the Olympic Games. I was about to become an Olympian, but I wasn’t performing at my best.

“That’s what really upsets me now is I was trying so hard: I really, really was. And the Olympics you watch them, and you get inspired by every single athlete. And I was exhausted. Because I was trying, I was giving 100 percent every single day, but it looked like I wasn’t giving anything.”

Just as a young Spendolini-Sirieix was grappling with the turmoil from the growing disconnect between her mind and her body, over in the Ariake Gymnastics Centre four-time Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles was making her own stand.

The American artistic gymnast, already one of the greatest Olympic athletes, found herself suffering from the ‘twisties,’ a phenomenon in acrobatic sports where the mind and body fall out of sync, and to protect herself and her team, she decided to not compete in several of her events.

It was a landmark moment at the Games. Mental health was being prioritised before competition and conversations about pressure and expectation began to follow.

The world would come to appreciate more than ever the plight of athletes trying to perform at their best. Few could have predicted what Biles’ actions would mean for those in a similar position, like Spendolini-Sirieix, watching on:

“It’s quite difficult to be so open about it. But I think because Simone [Biles] was inspiring and she gave me so much reassurance in knowing that I wasn’t the only one going through it, especially at a major Games.

“I really hope people, in every single sport, doesn’t have to be acrobatic, doesn’t have to be anything realise athletes are humans. We're not superhuman. We don’t have these superpowers that stop us completely from having mental blocks of stop us completely from struggling mentally.”

“I think it’s something we need to remind the public as well because when you watch a competition, you don’t think about the training, and you don’t think about the things that make them want to stop. You don’t think about the blood, sweat, tears.”