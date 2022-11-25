Read our exclusive interview with the British diver as she discusses the struggles leading up to her golden summer and how through perseverance and support she was able to deliver her best yet.
Her legs are shaking; her heart is in her throat. The adrenaline has never hurt her like this before.
She walks with purpose towards the edge of the black platform to take up her final position. Her body doesn’t feel like it’s working but she persists all the same. The sold-out crowd watching on intently falls silent.
She dives.
As she pierces the water, she can hear an eruption from the depths of the plunge pool. The reaction reassures her: it must have been a good dive.
It’s not until she’s out of the water that the then 17-year-old discovers her final dive has lifted her to the title of Commonwealth Games women’s 10m platform champion. It’s her first ever senior major international medal and even talking about the moment now Spendolini-Sirieix struggles for words:
“I don't know how to describe it because it's something that when you're feeling it, you're just feeling it. You don't want to describe it because it's so beautiful. It's just an overwhelming feeling of contentment and of peace and of joy. There was not a negative bone in my body: there was not a negative feeling in my body. And it was just finally a fresh breath.”
That gold at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre was the first of three medals Spendolini-Sirieix would go on to win at Birmingham 2022. And her success would follow her to the European Championships in Italy, where she would win a further two gold medals in the women’s 10m platform and women’s 10m synchro.
By all accounts, the diver’s year was a sensational one, confirmed by an outpouring of end-of-season award nominations. And an already adoring public captivated by the celebrity status of Spendolini-Sirieix's father, Fred Sirieix, fell even harder for the next product on the British conveyor belt of diving talent.
But it nearly all did not happen.
“It’s been quite difficult looking back just because there’s so much that has gone on,” the diver begins, reflecting on a “mental block’” that nearly stopped her diving altogether.
“I was just struggling a lot in every section of life: in school and training, in finding contentment in everything that I was doing. And I just couldn’t dive. I couldn’t throw myself. I couldn’t do anything simple, anything hard.”
Spendolini-Sirieix's struggle was present as far back as the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, where she made her debut for Great Britain at just 16 years old.
While the outside world was celebrating her feats, inside she felt at her lowest.
“I thought that going into the Olympic Games, these blocks would leave because the adrenaline would take over and the excitement would take over because I am literally fulfilling my dream. But that wasn’t the case.
“I literally just threw myself off that board every single day. I did not think twice about it because I thought that if I didn’t go then I’d be disappointing everyone. And it’s hard because it was my first. I was 16. I was at the Olympic Games. I was about to become an Olympian, but I wasn’t performing at my best.
“That’s what really upsets me now is I was trying so hard: I really, really was. And the Olympics you watch them, and you get inspired by every single athlete. And I was exhausted. Because I was trying, I was giving 100 percent every single day, but it looked like I wasn’t giving anything.”
Just as a young Spendolini-Sirieix was grappling with the turmoil from the growing disconnect between her mind and her body, over in the Ariake Gymnastics Centre four-time Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles was making her own stand.
The American artistic gymnast, already one of the greatest Olympic athletes, found herself suffering from the ‘twisties,’ a phenomenon in acrobatic sports where the mind and body fall out of sync, and to protect herself and her team, she decided to not compete in several of her events.
It was a landmark moment at the Games. Mental health was being prioritised before competition and conversations about pressure and expectation began to follow.
The world would come to appreciate more than ever the plight of athletes trying to perform at their best. Few could have predicted what Biles’ actions would mean for those in a similar position, like Spendolini-Sirieix, watching on:
“It’s quite difficult to be so open about it. But I think because Simone [Biles] was inspiring and she gave me so much reassurance in knowing that I wasn’t the only one going through it, especially at a major Games.
“I really hope people, in every single sport, doesn’t have to be acrobatic, doesn’t have to be anything realise athletes are humans. We're not superhuman. We don’t have these superpowers that stop us completely from having mental blocks of stop us completely from struggling mentally.”
“I think it’s something we need to remind the public as well because when you watch a competition, you don’t think about the training, and you don’t think about the things that make them want to stop. You don’t think about the blood, sweat, tears.”Simone Biles' bravest act: choosing herself
It is not all that surprising given what she has endured the word Spendolini-Sirieix chooses to describe 2022 is growth.
Through communication with those closest to her she says she was ultimately able to push past the feelings that once threatened to overwhelm her and now she is back in love with the sport she was talent scouted for at just eight years old: “I’m so thankful for everyone that’s in my life. I’ve been so blessed with them because without them, I honestly wouldn’t be here talking to you now.”
Physically and mentally the Londoner says she has seen significant progress.
It is not just in the plunge pool that she has noticed new differences. Away from her sport there have been other positive changes that bring a smile to her face.
Once only referred to as a relation of her famous father in headlines detailing her efforts, Spendolini-Sirieix has found the focus has finally started to shift towards her and her achievements:
“Last year was a little bit difficult because the newspapers were referring to me as someone’s daughter. My name wasn't in the newspaper. I was simply Fred Sirieix's daughter, which was quite hard because I was doing the diving, but my name wasn't coming up. Then this year ever so slightly the newspapers started to say Andrea. And then my name would repeat a bit more, bit more.
“It’s very nice to finally have that recognition and to know that I am the diver. I'm Andrea. Dad does his job and he is amazing at it, but great to build my own identity off my own achievements."
Given the maturity of Spendolini-Sirieix’s response to the additional spotlight that is cast over her it can be easy to forget that she is also just an 18-year-old trying to survive her A-level years.
Already fluent in English, Italian and French, she is studying for qualifications in Spanish, History and English Literature all with the hope of one day going to university. But before she can fulfil her academic aspirations, Spendolini-Sirieix has a target in mind she wants to reach first: medalling at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
After her experiences in Tokyo, the Briton says she’s trying not to place too much emphasis on the occasion.
“I’m not thinking about it right now, but at the end of next season, it's my goal. My overall goal is to get a medal at an Olympic Games and Paris is very close to my heart because it's in France. I've got family, I'm half French and I think it's going to be as close to a home Games as possible. But as of right now, I'm taking the process one day at a time.”How to qualify for diving at Paris 2024. The Olympics qualification system explained
Balance, boundaries and taking breaks, those are the routine essentials for Spendolini-Sirieix as she continues to navigate her rise through diving’s ranks. Up next for the Briton will be the World Junior Diving Championships in Montreal beginning this weekend (27 November – 4 December).
The trip to Canada will mean being back on the competition stage, in front of a big crowd, side-by-side with her British team-mates.
While before such a scene might have incurred a sense of dread, Spendolini-Sirieix now knows, with the support of those around her, it’ll be an environment where she can thrive
