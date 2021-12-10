Anastasiia Gubanova wins Golden Spin ISU Challenger, edging out Amber Glenn

Georgia's Anastasiia Gubanova has captured the biggest title of her figure skating career, winning the Golden Spin in Sisak, Croatia, the ISU Challenger, on Friday (10 December).

Gubanova, 19, held off American Amber Glenn (pictured above) in the free skate, the Georgian scoring a 184.29 to Glenn's 183.36 overall.

Niina Petrokina, of Estonia, won the free skate (121.22) to finish in third overall, with a 182.57.

The event is the final major international event ahead of domestic championship events, many which serve as the final qualifying stop for federations to name their teams for the coming Olympic Games Beijing 2022.

In the ice dance rhythm dance, Lithuania's Allison Reed and Saulius Ambrulevicius are into the lead, skating to a 75.81. Americans Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker are in second (74.60) and Elizaveta Shanaeva and Devid Naryzhnyy of Russia third (70.59).

The pairs free skate is set for later on Friday, while both the free dance and men's free will take place on Saturday (11 December). See the full schedule here - and results here.