Alyssa Valdez forgoes “Pinoy Big Brother” to compete at SEA Games

Volleyball star Alyssa Valdez is setting her sights on the Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) after announcing she would be giving up her spot on reality TV “Pinoy Big Brother” so that she is free to compete.

The re-scheduled SEA Games is set to run from 12-23 May in Hanoi, Vietnam, which conflicts with the reality television show that Valdez was due to take part in.

The former SEA Games flag-bearer and national team captain detailed her decision to Big Brother on YouTube:

“The national team will be preparing for the upcoming SEA Games. It will be held in Vietnam and I cannot say when it will end. For this reason, I will not be able to do my role [as a housemate].”

Valdez was recently in a training camp with the Philippines national team in Brazil where Creamline Cool Smashers player met Sergio Santos star of home team that won gold at Rio 2016.

