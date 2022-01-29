Corinne Suter storms to Garmisch downhill victory

World champion Corinne Suter made a timely return to the top of the podium at Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Saturday (29 January).

The Swiss scored her first Alpine Ski World Cup win of the season in the last downhill before Beijing 2022, winning by 0.51s from compatriot Jasmine Flury with Austria's Cornelia Huetter a further 0.27s back.

For Flury, it was a first podium appearance since her sole World Cup win in the St Moritz Super G of December 2017, while Huetter finished in the top three for the first time in over three years.

With reigning Olympic gold medallist Sofia Goggia facing a race against time to be fit for Beijing, Suter is among the favourites for downhill gold.

This was the 27-year-old's fourth career World Cup triumph and her second at Garmisch having taken Super G victory two years ago.

Kira Weidle of Germany was fourth with Italy's Nadia Delago fifth ahead of Elisabeth Reisinger of Austria.

Suter said afterwards, "It's very important to me because I had a difficult start to the season. Now I've found my way and I'm getting better and better. I was super-happy to ski here and the feeling was awesome from the first gate. I know why I am skiing because I just love it."

She admitted it was hard not to think about the upcoming Olympic Winter Games, adding, "A lot of girls are missing here - Sofia, Breezy [Johnson] - I really hope they will be back soon. Today, I tried to ski with my heart and with my head free."

The Swiss will be hoping to make it a weekend double in Sunday's Super G.

Women's downhill in Garmisch-Partenkirchen - Results

1. Corinne Suter (SUI) 1:40.74

2. Jasmine Flury (SUI) +0.51

3. Cornelia Huetter (AUT) +0.78

4. Kira Weidle (GER) +0.82

5. Nadia Delago (ITA) +0.85

6. Elisabeth Reisinger (AUT) +0.92

7. Arianne Raedler (AUT) +0.94

8. Joana Haehlen (SUI) +1.02

9. Marie-Michele Gagnon (CAN) +1.05

10. Christine Scheyer (AUT) +1.14