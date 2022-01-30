Lone-flying Kiwi Alice Robinson: "If I can't do it then who can?"

“A lot of people said I wouldn’t be able to make it in ski racing because I wasn’t from Europe or North America. It just kind of motivated to prove them wrong, you know, if I can’t do it then who can?”

Meet Alice Robinson.

At 20, the New Zealander is already her country’s most successful alpine skier and there will be plenty of expectation surrounding her when she touches makes her second Olympic outing at Beijing 2022.

The skier is a proud member of Aotearoa’s next gen snow sport wonder trio including PyeongChang 2018 bronze medallists Nico Porteous and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott.

And like her freestyle colleagues who have been similarly shaking up the status quo, Robinson has been flashing her winning credentials since her first Games.

The Queenstown native made her name aged 17 in February 2019, becoming New Zealand's first junior world champion in the giant slalom.

Just five days later, Robinson scored a stunning second place at the World Cup Finals giant slalom in Andorra behind Mikaela Shiffrin for her nation's first podium in 17 years.

She stunned Shiffrin to take the season-opener at Soelden six months later, and won once more in each of the following two seasons.

Having failed to win so far this campaign, could she be saving up something special for Beijing?

In an exclusive interview with Olympics.com, Robinson opened up on what it means to be an outsider in a sport dominated by the Northern Hemisphere, how she negotiates frustrations and what she hopes to achieve at February’s Games.

Alice Robinson: carving a way for New Zealand

Robinson’s start in alpine skiing is very different from her peers.

Born in New South Wales, Australia to parents that rarely skied, a life on powder for the upstart was by no means pre-determined.

At the age of four, her family upped sticks to Queenstown, New Zealand, the home of Mount Coronet and the country’s snow scene.

Living just 10 minutes away from the slopes, it wasn’t long before Robinson found herself drawn into the world of skiing.

Four years later, Robinson kickstarted her competitive racing career with the Queenstown Alpine Ski team.

Rather innocently, the reason the Kiwi gives for picking up the discipline was an admiration for the skin-tight suits. And while there were always other sports feeding her competitive spirit along the way, ski racing became her mainstay.

Just competing in the World Cup season is a huge logistical challenge with Robinson spending five to six months at a time thousands of kilometres away from home.

The last two years, however, have been far from normal. Given the country’s COVID-19 policies, the skier has spent much of the last two years away from home and it’s been a difficult proposition for Robinson and her small team:

"It’s really tough. I think this last two years has definitely toughened me up a lot mentally just because it’s been so full-on. I was away last for, like, nine months during the season and didn’t know when I was going to get back.

"I haven’t had any family watch me compete in nearly two years just because of Covid, because no one can leave,” continued Robinson. "It's just been mentally just so exhausting for me. Just never knowing.

"The last two years, I haven't figured out how to plan or anything, really, because I just don't know what New Zealand is going to be doing and it's just exhausting."

Alice Robinson of NZ in action at Kronplatz, Italy Picture by 2022 Getty Images

The skier has instead been focusing on what she can control – her skiing.

As the lone Kiwi on the circuit, and despite envying rivals who can drive home after a race or call a race-day slope their training ground, she still is challenging for the top.

“Sometimes, there’s an attitude like I don’t belong there but that’s kind of a big motivation for me - to prove that I do belong there even though I’m not a part of these traditional big, heavyweight ski nations.

"It was just motivating for me to put myself in this position and try and compete with the top countries. I think it probably helped me try to feel like I belong – it kind of motivated me to be better."

Alice Robinson: "If I'm not 100 percent on it, it doesn't work"

Robinson came from almost nowhere to make the podium in World Cup events, and she is still underestimated to some extent.

That does not bother her and, indeed, it's something she relishes.

“I quite like being the one to watch but kind of under the radar as well,” Robinson admitted, “I do have fun being the younger one and trying to punch it in when I can.”

Going unnoticed is also something that suits her personality type. Away from competition, Robinson is as cool as they come but the moment her goggles are down, her aggressive ski style kicks in:

“Off the snow and when I’m at home in New Zealand I’m not a very competitive person. I’m pretty chilled. I don’t really get worked up about very many things. But when I get on to the skis and in the start gate, I think I turn into a bit of a killer.”

She admits that skiing with force and power requires all her commitment, and when things go wrong it’s something that often leaves her unsatisfied:

“I think that’s something that I’ve always struggled with because, with my skiing style, it’s kind of all or nothing.

“When I don’t have my power, with my skiing style, it just doesn’t work,” explained Robinson. “I need to be feeling really good, and I need to be confident to execute how I want to."

"Skiing at like 80 percent, it’s just not good. I just can’t do it."

Alice Robinson after she took first place inthe giant slalom at Kranjska Gora, 2020 Picture by 2020 Getty Images

“I know some athletes, someone like Mikaela [Shiffrin], when you watch her, she’s just so consistent and sometimes she looks like she’s in cruise mode, but she’s always fast. That’s just her style. I think for me I’m always just pushing so hard that if I’m not 100 percent on it, then it doesn’t work.”

Robinson’s all-out style lends itself to more crashes and DNFs which, at times, can push the skier mentally.

“It’s frustrating especially when it’s going well, but you just can’t find the finish. In our sport, the margin for error is just so small and there’s no re-runs. It’s not like a game where you’ve got an hour and a half to recover from mistakes."

However, when it does all come together, like it has done for Robinson three times on the World Cup circuit, those moments of brilliance are enough to keep the New Zealander on track and confident in her own abilities.

"I think you can have heaps of bad days and then have a good day, and it shows you why it’s worth it.”

“Alice Robinson from New Zealand… has so much potential and speed.” – Lindsey Vonn to Olympics.com

Alice Robinson: Beijing 2022, golden expectations and Milano Cortina 2026

Having been her country’s youngest winter Olympian at PyeongChang, Robinson is not unfamiliar with attention.

Beijing 2022, however, the skier says feel different with more talk around her than ever before.

While it might mean she’s a little less under the radar than usual, she is nonetheless eager to show how far she’s come.

"I've got a bit more pressure than usual because all of a sudden the country’s paying more attention. But I think that’s quite exciting as well."

After four more years of honing her craft and picking up strong results along the way, Robinson is ready to put on a show for those watching.

She said, "Being completely honest, I want a gold medal. I mean, any medal would be great but a gold medal… I’d be probably slightly gutted if anything less. I know that it’s quite a tall order, so I’m just trying not to think about it."

While Robinson’s aspirations are high, befitting her competitive nature, she also believes that the best is still yet to come.

And given what she has experienced over the past two years, she has an acute appreciation for what it means to be present and in the moment.

“I still feel like I’m not in my prime yet. I think the next Olympics is probably one the one that I’m looking forward to. But at the same time, you never know what’s going to happen in four years. I could have an injury or something like that.

"So, I’m just trying to treat every Olympics like it’s my last and just try and give it everything I’ve got."

MORE: Olympic Alpine skiing at Beijing 2022: Top 5 things to know