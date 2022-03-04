Niels Hintermann and Cameron Alexander share shock win in Kvitfjell downhill

Niels Hintermann and Cameron Alexander claimed a shock joint victory at the Alpine Ski World Cup downhill at Kvitfjell on Friday (4 March).

The 26-year-old Swiss and 24-year-old Canadian stopped the clock at 1:44.42 to share the spoils with Alexander's best previous World Cup result a 10th place in the corresponding race two years ago.

This was Hintermann's second World Cup triumph having won the combined event at Wengen in January 2017.

Hintermann went out with bib number 17 and Cameron, amazingly, bib 39, long after the winners are usually decided.

"Cam Alexander baby... wagon!" said Brodie Seger, Alexander's Canadian teammate.

Behind the two surprise winners were Austria's three-time Olympic champion Matthias Mayer in third (+0.12 behind) with Beijing 2022 gold medallist Beat Feuz (+0.19) in fourth and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde just one hundredth of a second further back in fifth.

Strong in the training runs, Hintermann managed to translate that form into the all-important competition run on Friday, but Alexander's showing came totally out of the blue, although the course did favour later skiers.

Alpine ski downhill and overall standings

So how did a thrilling day at the downhill race change things?

The result sees Kilde stay atop the downhill standings with just Saturday's race on the same hill and the season finale at Courchevel to come.

Kilde has 490 points, just three points ahead of Feuz on 487, Mayer is third on 462, Odermatt fourth on 417 and Italian Dominik Paris fifth on 382.

Today's winner Niels Hintermann has kept his hopes alive with today's win, he has 372 points in the downhill.

Meanwhile, Odermatt leads the overall standings on 1216 points, picking up 16 points today for his 15th place finish, while Kilde is behind him on 870 points with Mayer third (752), Henrik Kristoffersen fourth (659), and Beat Feuz fifth (629).

A thrilling season finale awaits.