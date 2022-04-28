Allyson Felix withdraws from Penn Relays

Athletics great Allyson Felix has pulled out of the Penn Relays according to an announcement published on the event's official social channels on Wednesday (April 27).

The most decorated US track and field athlete in history revealed earlier this month that she would be retiring at the end of this season.

Felix, 36, was scheduled to begin her farewell tour at the track and field meet at Franklin Field with a 300m.

It would have been the American's first competitive race since Tokyo 2020 where she bagged her eleventh Olympic medal and seventh gold to surpass Carl Lewis' record.

No reason has yet been given as to why Felix has withdrawn or when audiences might next expect to see the sprinter in action again.

Allyson Felix to hang up her spikes at the end of the 2022 season

All eyes have been on Felix's movements ever since she revealed that this season would be her last.

In a post on social media the American confessed that having “given everything” to her sport for so long she was no longer sure she had “anything left to give.”

In addition to achieving tremendous feats at the Games, Felix also has 12 world championship titles under her belt and the American could well still add to that tally at this year’s World outdoor championships in Oregon should she opt to participate.

But for the Los Angeles-born runner the last leg of career is less about the “time on the clock” and more about “joy” and saying her goodbyes.

She cited women around the world and her daughter Cammy as her motivation to take to track for one last season.

