All eyes on Calgary for this weekend’s fourth speed skating World Cup 

The world’s best long track speed skaters will take to the ice this weekend in the fourth World Cup of a winter season that culminates with the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 (starting 4 February). The first three World Cups have thrown up a mixture of thrilling races and surprises, as veteran champions and up-and-comers have battled for dominance on the ice.

Read on for a preview of the upcoming action in Calgary.

Where and when will the World Cup take place?

The action takes place at the Calgary Olympic Oval in Canada from 10-12 December. The venue that hosted the Olympic Winter Games Calgary 1988 will now play host to a new batch of Olympic hopefuls, each aiming to cement their place at next year’s Beijing 2022 Games.

Who to watch out for in the women’s competition

One of the surprises of the season is the USA’s Erin Jackson. The Florida-native has been in imperious form over the 500m distance, winning four of the six World Cup races that have taken place this winter season to lead the standings on 332 points. Hot on her heels are Russian Angelina Golikova and Japan’s Kodaira Nao, who sit in second and third place respectively. Jackson won the first 500m race last weekend in Utah, before coming home a disappointing sixth in the second.

Also keep an eye on Jackson’s compatriot Brittany Bowe who leads the 1000m standings. While she stumbled at the last World Cup in Utah - coming third on a home track where she set the current 1000m world record - the 33-year-old took maximum points from the first two of the three races to have taken place this season.

In the 1500m, Japan’s Takagi Miho has won all three World Cups this season (180 points) and looks to be one of the favourites for gold when next year’s Olympics come around. Second place in the standings is Sato Ayano, also of Japan, who has accumulated 140 points with Dutch legend and five-time Olympic gold medallist Ireen Wust third on 140 points.

After four races, Canada’s Ivanie Blondin holds a 10-point lead in the mass start (336 points), followed closely by the Netherlands’ duo of Irene Schouten (326 points) and Marijke Groenewoud (314 points).

Who to watch out for in the men’s competition

Laurent Dubreuil is out in front in the men’s 500m competition after six rounds of World Cup action. The Canadian has so far amassed 312 points, with his closest rivals being Japanese pair Shinhama Tatsuya on 286 points and Morishige Wataru on 273. Morishige will be looking to build upon his win in the final race in Utah when he takes to the ice in Calgary.

In the 1000m, a quartet of athletes from the Netherlands make up the first four places, with Thomas Krol leading on 174 points, followed by Kjed Nuis on 150, Hein Otterspeer on 142 and Kai Verbij on 130.

People’s Republic of China’s Ning Zhongyan (168 points) leads the 1500m standings after three rounds, however keep a close eye on Joey Mantia of the USA who sits in second on 162 points. The American triumphed in the last race in Utah and will be seeking to build upon that progress when the World Cup moves north to Canada.

Belgian skater Bart Swings leads the mass start (304 points), closely followed by Russian skater Ruslan Zakharov (285 points) and Republic of Korea’s Jaewon Chung (260 points).