All England Open Badminton Championships 2022: Yamaguchi Akane defeats An Seyoung to claim women's singles title

Japan's Yamaguchi Akane is the 2022 All England women's singles champion after a 21-15, 21-15 victory over South Korea's An Seyoung in 43 minutes.

The Japanese shuttler brought her incredible form into the final, and won the first game 21-15 in 19 minutes - she had five game points but only needed one.

An became the first from her nation to make the final in 26 years playing some lovely badminton, particularly close to the net, but with Yamaguchi in this kind of form very few shuttlers can live with her.

This was a next-gen battle between Yamaguchi (24) and An (20), and a superb battle unfolded.

Game two had some jawdropping exchanges, Yamaguchi working through her register from sublime drop-shots to big accurate jump-smashes, also showcasing that dynamic defence by making some impossible returns.

An did some very impressive work at the net too, winning five straight points and a revival looked on the cards briefly before Yamaguchi put it away with another glorious drop-shot to finish.

It's the 2021 world champion's 18th career title, a ninth tour title and a third Super 1000 title with so much more yet to come.