All England Open Badminton Championships 2022: Lakshya Sen storms into final

Lakshya Sen created history by becoming the first Indian in 21 years to storm into the final of the All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 men’s singles event in Birmingham on Saturday.

Lakshya Sen, ranked world No. 11, defeated world No. 7 Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia 21-13, 12-21, 21-19 in one hour and 16 minutes.

Lakshya Sen began defensively against reigning champion Lee Zii Jia but changed gears after early exchanges to take an 11-7 lead at the break.

Lee Zii Jia narrowed the deficit to 13-11. However, Lakshya Sen won six straight points and took the crucial 1-0 lead in the match.

In the second game, Lee Zii Jia charged back with a flurry of smashes and forced the game into the decider.

Both players took a defensive approach in the third game. With Lee Zii Jia leading 18-16, Lakshya Sen went all-out to snatch the game and match by taking five of the next six points.

With this win, Lakshya Sen will be the first Indian since Pullela Gopichand’s famous victory in 2001 to contest in the final of the prestigious BWF Super 1000 event.

Prakash Padukone in 1980 and 1981 was the only other player from the country to have made the All England Open finals previously.

This is also not the first time Lakshya Sen has accounted for a higher-ranked player this year. After winning bronze at the world championships in December, Lakshya Sen started the 2022 season by lifting his maiden BWF Super 500 title with a win over Loh Kean Yew in the India Open final in January.

After a brief break, Lakshya Sen entered the German Open final by defeating Tokyo Olympics champion Viktor Axelsen. Lakshya Sen also defeated world No. 3 Anders Antonsen in his second-round match at the All England Open.

In the final, Lakshya Sen will either take on world No. 4 Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei or world No.1 Viktor Axelsen.

In the women’s doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, daughter of Pullela Gopichand, will be seen in action later in the day.

They will enter the semi-final against German Open bronze medallists Zhang Shuxian and Zheng Yu of China high in confidence after an upset win against world No. 2 Lee Sohee and Shin Seungchan from South Korea in the quarter-finals.

Other top Indian badminton players PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth have already crashed out from the competition.