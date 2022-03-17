All England Open Badminton Championships 2022: Live updates - Day 2

Get live updates from the Thursday's games at the All England Open Badminton Championships 2022, a Super 1000 event. Refresh for more.

All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 - Day 2 preview

Thursday 17th March is the second day of action at the All England Open 2022 will see some of the biggest names in badminton back on the court to try and secure their spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

This is the first BWF Super 1000 event of badminton's 2022 BWF World Tour, and will culminate with the finals on 20 March at the Arena Birmingham in England.

Reigning men's Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen will take on Mark Caljouw on the second day, while Lee Zii Jia will play Brian Yang.

Tournament women's top seed Tai Tzu Ying is up against Busanan Ongbamrungphan while Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Chen Yu Fei will be up against Julie Dawall Jakobsen.

These are just some of the matches to look forward to and we've got a full preview here of who to watch and how the players are looking ahead of this first top event of the season.

If you missed any of the action from the opening day, be sure to have a read of our highlights from Wednesday.