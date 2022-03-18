All England Open Badminton Championships 2022: Live updates - Day 3

Get live updates throughout the day from Friday's quarter-final games at the All England Open Badminton Championships 2022, a BWF World Tour Super 1000 event. Play begins at 10am GMT. Refresh the page to see the latest updates.

All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 - Day 3 preview

Friday 18 March is the third day of action at the All England Open 2022 – and it's quarter-finals day. We'll see some of the biggest names in badminton back on the court squaring off against each other for a spot in the last four.

This is the first BWF Super 1000 event of badminton's 2022 BWF World Tour, and will culminate with the finals on 20 March at the Arena Birmingham in England.

Reigning men's Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen will take on Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting on the third day, while Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia will play Japan's former world number one Momota Kento.

Women's top seed Tai Tzu Ying is up against Okuhara Nozomi while Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Chen Yufei will be up against fellow Chinese compatriot He Bingjiao.

These are just some of the matches to look forward to and we've got a full preview here of who to watch and how the players are looking ahead of this first top event of the season.