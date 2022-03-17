All England Open Badminton Championships 2022: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal ousted; Lakshya Sen in quarters

India’s PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal crashed out of the All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 after suffering second round losses in the women’s singles event at Birmingham on Thursday.

Lakshya Sen, meanwhile, advanced to the quarter-finals of men’s singles.

PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, suffered an upset 21-19, 16-21, 21-17 loss to world No. 13 Sayaka Takahashi of Japan.

Sayaka Takahashi went toe-to-toe with world No. 7 PV Sindhu in the first game and broke away right at the end to take a surprise 1-0 lead.

In the second game, PV Sindhu, the sixth seed in the tournament, produced an improved performance and brought the contest back on level terms. However, it wasn’t to be the Indian’s day as Sayaka Takahashi took the third game to shock the former world champion.

Earlier on Day 2, Saina Nehwal went down fighting against the reigning world champion and world No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi 21-14, 17-21, 21-17 in 50 minutes.

Akane Yamaguchi was on course for a victory in straight games but Saina Nehwal, a former world No. 1, clawed her way back into the match late in the second game and took the match to a decider.

Trailing 11-3 at the break in the third game, Saina Nehwal, who turned 32 today, almost pulled off a brilliant comeback but Akane Yamaguchi’s early lead proved to be crucial.

In men’s singles, top Indian men’s shuttler Lakshya Sen defeated world No. 3 Anders Antonsen 21-16, 21-18 in his second-round match.

Lakshya Sen kept his nose ahead from the start and won the first game. Lakshya Sen, ranked world No. 11, was equally matched by his Danish opponent in the second game but the Indian amped up his pace in time to move into the quarter-finals.

Kidambi Srikanth, ranked world No. 12, will be seen in action later in the day. Men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and women’s doubles Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand will also play their second-round matches.