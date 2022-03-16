All England Open Badminton Championships 2022: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal progress to second round

India’s PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal advanced to the second round of the All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 women’s singles event with straightforward wins at Birmingham on Wednesday.

PV Sindhu, the world No. 7 in the current badminton rankings, defeated Chinese world No. 17 Wang Zhi Yi 21-18, 21-13 in her first round match of the BWF Super 1000 tournament.

PV Sindhu began the match strongly and raced to a handy lead after the early exchanges. Wang Zhi Yi tried to pull the game back but Sindhu’s early momentum proved to be the difference.

In the second game, PV Sindhu continued to dominate her Chinese opponent and went up 9-0 in quick time. The Indian shuttler went on to seal the match in 42 minutes.

PV Sindhu, the sixth seed in the tournament, will face the winner of the match between Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi and Supanida Katethong of Thailand in the second round.

Meanwhile, Saina Nehwal, ranked world No. 25, defeated world No. 51 Beatriz Corrales of Spain 21-17, 21-19 in straight games.

Corrales had replaced Saina Nehwal’s initial opponent, Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand. The world No. 10 Thai shuttler pulled out from the tournament at the last minute.

Saina Nehwal may come up against world No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the second round.

In men’s singles, HS Prannoy lost to German Open champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn 21-15 24-22 while former world championships bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth went down to Tokyo Olympics champion Viktor Axelsen 22-20, 21-11.

Top Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen, who won silver at the German Open last week, will be in action against Indian compatriot Sourabh Verma later in the day.

Kidambi Srikanth, ranked world No. 12, will be up against Thai world No. 21 Kantaphon Wangcharoen later while Parupalli Kashyap will take on world No. 5 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

In women’s doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, daughter of a former All England champion and Indian badminton legend Pullela Gopichand, stunned India Open champions Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard 17-21, 22-20, 21-14.

Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy, meanwhile, lost to Japan's Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi 21-9, 21-13 and made an early exit.

Top Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, ranked world No. 8, beat Scotland’s Alexander Dunn and Adam Hall 21-17, 21-19. The Indians saved four game points against the world No. 36 pair in the second game to move into the next round.

All England Open 2022, Day 1: Other Indian results

Sameer Verma lost to Mark Caljouw 21-18, 21-11.

Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnuvardhan Goud lost to Mark Lamsfuss-Marvin Seidel 21-16, 21-19.

Srivedya Gurazada-Ishika Jaiswal lost to Rachel Honderich-Kristen Tsai 21-9, 21-4

Meghana Jakkampudi-S Ram Poorvisha lost to Puttita Supajirakul-Supissara Paewsampran 21-5, 21-3.

MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila lost to Muhammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan 15-21, 21-12, 21-18.