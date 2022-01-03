Alina Zagitova exclusive: Reflecting on her gold at PyeongChang 2018 and her life since

For much of the Russian figure skating championships last month in St. Petersburg, reigning Olympic champion Alina Zagitova sat rinkside, taking in the action from up close.

It’s a different perspective for the gold medallist at PyeongChang 2018, who – now 19 – has transitioned away from the sport with several roles as a TV presenter and reporter, though she hasn’t officially retired from competitive skating.

In a wide-ranging exclusive interview, Zagitova talks about her work in TV and how she’s challenged by the role, her memories of victory at the Olympics in 2018 and the will that pushed her to a world title in 2019 – plus much more.

This interview was conducted in Russian and has been translated. Some answers have been edited for clarity and length.

Working in TV - and watching the skating closely

Olympics.com: Alina, four years ago you were selected for the Olympics at the 2018 Russian Championships, which took place at the same arena of Yubileyny, and now you worked here as a commentator for Channel One. With what emotions did you follow these national championship?

Alina Zagitova: At this championship, I was in a different role, off ice, in a completely new role for me - I [did interviews with] the athletes for Channel One. I was seriously preparing for it: I read in advance, watched all the interviews of our dancers, wrote notes for myself.

I realised that in this kind of work a lot is unpredictable; things can change rapidly, and it's impossible to plan everything. But if you understand the essence of what you ask, you must speak from the heart. I realised that to be a journalist is to be interested all the time, to follow what's going on. To be in the subject - that's the most important thing, so the profession of journalist is very difficult.

Olympics: Did you watch the women’s singles competition calmly or did you watch with excitement because you experienced it yourself in the past?

Zagitova: I watched the girls prepare. It was pretty intense. Exactly. But I exhaled at that point, I realised - the most important thing is that I'm not on the ice, that I have something else, because I have no idea what they're like now. The competition has gotten a lot tougher, and as they say, the strongest survives and wins. So I was watching with some nostalgia, because I won the championship here four years ago. But even though I didn't compete now, I was just as nervous, because I went through all that before the Olympics in South Korea and I know and understand all those feelings when you go out on the ice. It's impossible to forget it completely. No way. So I understood how the girls felt at that moment.

Giving advice to Kamila Valieva

Olympics: Kamila Valieva, the Russian 2022 champion, said that she sometimes consults with you.

Zagitova: Kamila and I - yes, somehow we became friends. When I come to training in the morning, she sits across from me in the locker room. In the evening I don't always get to practise, I have some other things to do. Kamila and I talk to each other. At the exhibition, I helped her make stickers on her face. I don't know, it's nice when people ask me for advice. It's always nice when you can pass on some of your knowledge, experience, but of course not all.

Olympics: What’s the most important advice you gave to her?

Zagitova: I won't give advice when I'm not asked. But I think in sports I can give you 100 percent advice. It's just that every athlete is different, but whatever advice you give won't help because people are different; everyone has their own way to go. It was the same for me: You can listen to someone else's advice, take something out of it, but still, your own experience is better than someone else's.

Olympics: What's harder for you - commentating or skating?

Zagitova: It's different. As a journalist it is difficult for me to be involved in the moment of work. [With] competitive skating, as an athlete, you prepare for some time, you train. Of course, you're nervous when you go out, but your body is still doing what it's already been doing in training. [But] when you sit down with a microphone, everything is unpredictable, you have to react.

To be honest, it's still hard for me to watch figure skating because you think, "Look, I could also perform,” and you still get the same feelings in your soul when you take your breath away, there's a feeling of euphoria, as if you yourself were out on the ice. It's hard for me to watch all that yet.

Olympics: You haven't let go yet?

Zagitova: No.

A return to skating or coaching? 'We'll see'

Olympics: So far you haven't announced the end of your athletic career.

Zagitova: No, of course not. But I don't compete in such competitions as Russian championships, worlds, and other [international events], because I'm not physically fit enough, though I would like to be.

Olympics: You do not leave the thought of returning to the sport in some capacity, as an athlete, as a coach?

Zagitova: I don't know. I have always been interested in coaching, but it takes a lot of nerves. We'll see, we'll see.

Olympics: That's a familiar phrase.

Zagitova: Yes. You know, when I began to work in journalism, I realised that I want athletes to answer not such clichéd phrases as: we'll see, time will tell, the referee will decide, and not me... I would like to hear from them more detailed answers. And being in the role of a journalist I understand that I need to get something out of the answer, and at the same time I know that they won't say anything, because they want to keep something [to themselves].

Olympics: Now you have an opportunity to look at an event from two sides. Are you interested in doing journalism?

Zagitova: Yes. I'm interested in "talking" to people, in understanding how to approach them so that they open up, rather than responding with standard phrases. Now I am learning this. I recently read an article on what you have to do to make people talk to you. I remember our interview with Rita Mamun [Margarita Mamun, 2016 Olympic champion in rhythmic gymnastics] after the Olympics. It was her first interview and she asked me where I wanted to go and took me to a pet store where there were dogs and different animals. I started to say something, I started talking on my own, even though I was usually shaking when I had to go to an interview. But here I blurted out [and] I felt good.

So the main thing is to catch the moment when a person can open up. Journalists are also psychologists.

PyeongChang 2018: 'I had that feeling'

Olympics: Do you re-watch your Olympic performances?

Zagitova: I used to watch them many times, [but] now I don't for some reason. Too much nostalgia. And before, when I watched it, I thought, “Wow, so cool!” When after the Olympics people asked me about my emotions... I was just working very hard. And only now, after some time, I understand what emotions I had and what I went through.

Olympics: And what were your emotions?

Zagitova: Totally different. I couldn't fully rejoice... My mom came to the Olympics, I knew where she was sitting in the stands and that helped me a lot. I went out on the ice with a completely cool head. But before that, I had a very hard training session. Then, before the short program, they took me for doping and I missed a practice that made me nervous...

You know, before the free program I had a dream that I was winning the Olympics. And just imagine, I woke up and realised that the free skating event was just around the corner... I had that feeling, like in childhood, when you dream that you had wings behind your back and were flying, and then you woke up and... But the dream was prophetic.

Olympics: After the Olympics, you said that you didn't immediately realise you had become a champion. Eteri Tutberidze advised you to put on your gold medal and go to sleep to wake up, see and understand. Was it really like that?

Zagitova: The silver medal that we won in the team, I purposely put in a jacket pocket to always be with me, because then it seemed to me as something unreal, and this medal for me meant a lot. And my Olympic medal, I do not remember exactly, I think, I put it under my pillow. It was not very comfortable to sleep with the medal.

Post-Olympic competitions: 'It was hard for me'

Olympics: How did your life change after the Olympics?

Zagitova: Nothing. There was just a lot of attention, some pressure from the press and people who write on Instagram or other social networks... It is very distracting. You can't train with a cool head and go to the competitions with a cool head. There's a lot of emotions. Going to practice in the morning and you can't do anything. Basically the same training, but it was hard for me.

Olympics: The hardest period of your sports career?

Zagitova: After the 2018 World Championships. After Milan I felt very bad. I was upset a lot. [Note: Zagitova finished in fifth place overall.]

Olympics: What was your motivation for continuing?

Zagitova: My parents and my mom told me that I have to go till the end. Mom even at trainings always said so: You need to train more, go to stretching. Although I could have gone straight home, because it was late. But she didn't, she said you should do it, and I guess she passed this trait on to me.

Olympics: So it was necessary to win the world championship, to win the missing title in the collection, to put a full stop on your career? [Zagitova would go on to win the world title in 2019.]

Zagitova: Yes. But not a period, [instead] a dotted line. So that I would be calm, not regretting anything. But the preparation for the 2019 World Championships in Japan was very difficult.

Olympics: It was a vicious circle.

Zagitova: I don't know what was in my head then, I sat outside and just cried... I still can't remember it calmly...

Olympics: Well done for pulling together, going and winning.

Zagitova: I'm very glad that at that time Eteri Georgievna (Eteri Tutberidze, Zagitova's coach) was "pushing" me a little, because I did not want to go to the World Championships, and everyone knows it now. I didn't want to, first of all, because I didn't succeed in my trainings and didn't have good results. And I remembered what Eteri Georgievna said when I asked her if she was nervous before the competition. And she answered, "Why should I be nervous? If you've trained well, it means it will pay off. You'll perform as well as you've trained.”

And I understood that, too. I knew that I didn't train well before Saitama [2019 worlds] and a miracle had to happen and I had to pull myself together... There had to be a certain strength, energy and emotion... I didn't want to go to the World Championships until the last moment. I made up my mind at the very last moment and we drove to the airport in a car with flashers…

Creating new goals and expectations in TV

Olympics: You have won every title in figure skating and are now trying out different areas. How difficult is it to find new goals that you strive for?

Zagitova: Right now, my goal is to do my job and do it well. That's the goal, I guess. For me to be happy, for the people who took me on and entrusted me with this job to be happy. In sports the goal is clear - the Olympics, to win everything. But in journalism... So far I just enjoy doing my job.

I actually like working on TV. When I came on "Ice Age" [Zagitova co-hosted a figure skating show in Russia], it was my first experience. It was difficult at first; I didn't understand what and how. And even though I had an "ear" for insurance, I was very nervous, lost, and it got in the way. I was watching the speeches, thinking something over in my head, coming up to the person and didn’t remember anything at all. I saw a person fall down, and I told him it was a great performance. But nothing happens all of a sudden. And I'm very grateful that the people who took me on as a presenter understood everything and have given me the opportunity to host the show again, and see how I'm gradually improving, developing. That's very cool.

Olympics: You always said that you don't like publicity, but thanks to your TV work you found yourself in the spotlight. Are you reconciled to a life where your every move and your personal life are discussed in the press?

Zagitova: It is impossible to escape the attention of the press, they are still prying. But now I am also "on the other side", so in part I understand that journalists need sensations, and without us they would have nothing to write about. But I prefer to communicate with journalists who can be trusted. And I want to become such a journalist myself.

The public person in many respects depends on public opinion. And for me it plays a certain role. Yes, I could probably ignore everything that they write about me. But I have parents who also read it. And while I'm used to a lot of things, I've been at it since I was 14, my parents are just now really confronted and getting really upset. And when I see it, I get upset with them.

Eteri Tutberidze with Alina Zagitova (L) and Evgenia Medvedeva (R), 2018

Facing online hate - and how her dog is a 'friend'

Olympics: You recently posted a post about yourself on Instagram. Was it important for you to share your experiences with people who are also facing hate from others in their lives?

Zagitova: I think a lot of people face hate, bullying at school, at work, and when people see that they're not alone, maybe my words will help them in some way. I was honestly pissed off at the reaction of some viewers during "Ice Age." No matter what I wore, it's impossible to please everyone. They wrote why I hadn’t got my arms covered. Then I go out in a dress with sleeves, and they ask why do I cover the arms?

I've said many times: "Guys, let's live together. If you don't like something, why not come up to me and say it right to my face?" They're sitting in the bleachers, why not come down, I'm right here, next to the edge. Let them speak.

Olympics: I don't want to end the interview with this question. Tell us a little about your dog, Masaru, an Olympic present. How is she doing?

Zagitova: I have a third dog now, and Masaru doesn't get along with her very well yet. Masaru has her own character, she likes to lie down to be petted. She doesn't like to run, she has a measured lifestyle. When I make myself a cheese sandwich in the morning, and the smaller dogs immediately eat the pieces of cheese I give them, Masaru sniff and taste it. If they don't like it, she doesn't spit it out, but gently lays it on the floor... She has very smart eyes and a smile that I like.

We tried to find her a "partner" to have puppies, but Masaru is a bit of a grump, so we thought we wouldn't insist. And it's a shame to give the puppies away. Everyone tells me she will forget them, not understand, but I will not forget. So I told my parents: if there are puppies, I will keep them. I didn't want Masaru for advertising or anything else, I was looking for a friend.