Alexis Pinturault praises "magnificent" conditions at Beijing 2022

Alexis Pinturault has traversed the best slopes in the world.

The alpine skiing star from France had a lot praise for the facilities and courses in Yanqing ahead of Beijing 2022.

With an impressive 34 World Cup victories and an overall globe to his name, the ‘Kid from Courchevel’ is in search of his first gold medal after winning a silver and two bronzes at Games’ past.

'World Cup level slopes'

“We have been very well received and everything is magnificent,” Pinturault said in a news conference on Wednesday.

“The facilities are well thought out, from the entrance to the Olympic Village you can get to the cabins and go to the slopes, which are very well laid out."

These words mean more coming from a man who grew up on the property of a hotel that his father Claude owned and built.

“The snow is of good quality, these are World Cup level slopes, which has not always been the case at the Olympic Games."

Pinturault won the bronze medal in the giant slalom at both Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018 and he took home the silver in the alpine combined in the latter.

When to watch Alexis Pinturault compete at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022?

Alexis Pinturault will be competing for medals in the men's downhill on Sunday 6 February at 11:00 Beijing time (19:00 PT on Saturday).

The men's super-G will be on Tuesday 8 February at 11:00, while the men's alpine combined downhill (10:30) and slalom (14:15) take place two days later.

The men's giant slalom run 1 starts at 10:15 on Sunday 13 February and run 2 at 13:45.

Finally, the men's slalom will take place on Wednesday 16 February with the first run at 10:15 and the second beginning at 13:45.