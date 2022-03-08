Alexander Zverev placed on one-year probation after Acapulco tantrum

Tokyo 2020 Olympic tennis champion Alexander Zverev was handed a suspended eight-week ban and placed on probation for a year by the ATP Tour on Monday (7 March).

The decision came after an investigation into his "unsportsmanlike conduct" which saw him thrown out of the Mexican Open in Acapulco on 23 February.

The 24-year-old violently struck the umpire's chair with his racket four times after a doubles defeat, and later expressed his "regret" on social media.

The ruling states that if the German receives "a code violation for 'unsportsmanlike conduct' that results in a fine or for “verbal or physical abuse of an official, opponent, spectator or any other person while on-court or on-site" he will be suspended from ATP events for eight weeks and handed an additional fine of US$25,000.

Zverev had already been fined US$40,000 and stripped of the prize money and ranking points he had accrued in Acapulco before his expulsion.

The world number three has until Friday to appeal the decision which does allow him to play at Indian Wells this week.

He has played since the incident, winning two singles matches last weekend to help Germany beat Brazil in the Davis Cup.

"If the conditions are met, the penalties will be formally dismissed following the completion of the probation period. If the conditions are not met, the penalties will be invoked after any appeal process is exhausted," reads the decision

The probation period ends on 22 February 2023 — one year after the Acapulco incident.