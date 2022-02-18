Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier: The figure skaters not being "just another athlete" at the Olympic Winter Games

Less than two years after coming together as a pair, Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier are competing at Beijing 2022.

At 30 and 29 years old respectively, the pair have plenty of experience as well as a partnership that has already become a strong one.

There is plenty of reason for United States of America to be excited about them in the Pair skating competition.

Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier figure skating Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Coming together inside and out of the rink

“I think in the beginning he only saw me in a competitive light and I only really saw him in a competitive light,” Knierim told Olympic Channel of Frazier. “We actually did not know each other on a deeper level. But now I really know the person Brandon is and what he stands for. I admire him. I think one of my favourite parts about taking on this partnership was just seeing a totally different side of Brandon that I was not expecting.”

“In our sport, it's important to me personally to be able to get along with the person I'm skating with,” Frazier added. “I have really enjoyed getting to know Alexa as a person. It speaks to a lot of why she is so successful and good at what she does. But on top of all of it, I just like the person she is. At the end of the day, it makes me think about how I can do better personally when I get to see her and how she works and how she treats other people at the rink.”

“I think that Brandon was surprised at how well we get along,” Knierim offered, laughing. “I consider him like a best friend of mine. I have no problem spending time outside of the rink with him because we just have fun and we share the same sense of humor.”

Knierim had previously won bronze in the team event at PyeongChang 2018, skating with her husband Chris, while this is Frazier's first Games.

Speaking in 2021, Frazier said: “Last year [at nationals] before we started warming up, we made eye contact. And there's just a competitiveness. It's healthy, but I always thrived off it. ... We both ended a huge journey with our past partners. So for us, it is kind of a blessing that we're able to still compete.”

Making their mark

“I'm happy that she's been there and has a little bit of experience like that," Frazier said of his partner. "You know, it is a dream, I think, of any athlete that is in an Olympic sport to go to the Olympics.

"So for me, it's something I have wanted since I started ice skating. ... it’s what gets me out of bed in the morning and gets through the tough days is that dream of skating on Olympic ice. Even though I haven't been to the Olympics, I don't try to just hope to have an Olympic appearance, I really want to be a competitor at the Olympics, not just another athlete there."

One down, one to go

While Knierim and Frazier eventually came fifth out of five in the pair skating free skate during the team event, there was plenty of encouragement to be found before that.

In the short program, they managed to come third behind People's Republic of China's Sui Wenjing and Han Cong and ROC's Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov.

It helped Team USA finish in the podium places for their first Olympic medal together, and they'll be aiming for more in the Pairs event which begins on Friday (18 February).

The results of the team event are provisional.

When can I watch Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier?

The figure skating's pair skating begins with the short program on Friday 18 February at 18:30 (02:30 back in California).

Should they make it, as is expected, Knierim and Frazier will have the opportunity to make up for their display in the free skating during the team event, as they will compete in the same event on Saturday 19 February at 19:00.