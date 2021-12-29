Kilde impresses in winning Bormio men's Super G to lead season standings

Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde impressed once again in the alpine ski men's Super Giant Slalom (Super G), winning the race in Bormio on Wednesday (29th December).

The 2020 overall crystal globe winner crossed the finish line in 1:27.95 to claim his third straight race victory and first by any Norwegian at the Italian venue since 2013.

Raphael Hasser of Austria produced a stunning run to finish second, just 0.72 seconds adrift for Austria. The 24-year-old, in just his 21st World Cup start, was the surprise package of the day after he pushed the world champion off the runner-up position to clinch his first podium and a likely spot at the Beijing 2022 Games.

He finished ahead of compatriot Vincent Kreichmayr, who took up the third podium spot.

Speaking to broadcasters after the race, Kilde, who takes his World Cup victory tally up to 10 thanks to his blistering performance in Northern Italy, was pleased with his performance in the changing conditions:

"It's amazing. For sure, on the limit. That was my plan today, to ski well but to be on the limit when I could be on the limit and then be smart where I just had to avoid the bumps and try to take it all the way out to the finish."

Overall World Cup points leader Marco Odermatt of Switzerland came in seventh, and remains on top of the standings, with Kilde now in second. The 24-year-old downhill podium finisher from yesterday was upbeat about his result:

"I tried to push and made two mistakes and that can happen in Super G. I am lucky I am still in the race and some points even if it wasn't enough for the top spots," said Odermatt.

Elsewhere, it was another disappointing outing for two-time Olympic champion Matthias Mayer who concedes his lead to Kilde in the Super G standings after finishing in 13th place, one spot down on yesterday's 12th position in the downhill contest.

This is the first of two consecutive men's Super G races on the Stelvio piste. The second race on Thursday is the rescheduled Lake Louise Super G contest and marks the final competition in the discipline before the start of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in February.

Bormio is also due to host the downhill and Super G races at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games.

Men's Super G in Bormio on 29th December 2021 - Results

The top 10 finishers of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Super G competition in Bormio, Italy: