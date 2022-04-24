Evenepoel wins Liege-Bastogne-Liege after huge peloton crash including Alaphilippe, Pidcock, and Uran

Remco Evenepoel led home a Belgian 1-2-3 at the one-day Liege-Bastogne-Liege men's road cycling classic on Sunday (24 April).

The Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider took a solo victory after making a break with 29km remaining, in front of his home crowd.

Quinten Hermans finished second, 48 seconds behind, with Wout van Aert in third.

Several of the pre-race favourites were involved in major crash around 60km before the end

Two-time road race world champion Julian Alaphilippe left the scene in an ambulance after falling into a ditch at the side of the road, while Olympic gold medallist Tom Pidcock was also a faller in the pile-up but able to continue the race, according to his Ineos Grenadiers team.

Rigoberto Uran, Alejandro Valverde, and Brendan McNulty were among those involved, while many other riders were caught up.

The Liege-Bastogne-Liege in the Ardennes region of Belgium is known as Le Doyenne. It's the fourth of the five prestigious monument one-day European Spring classic events of the 2022 season.