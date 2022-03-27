India’s Ajay Jayaram retires from professional badminton

Ajay Jayaram, who was part of the Indian men’s squad which won a bronze at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2016, announced his retirement from professional badminton on Thursday.

Born on September 28, 1987, in Chennai, Ajay Jayaram started playing badminton at the age of seven and has enjoyed a professional career spanning over two decades.

During the course of his playing days, Jayaram won the Dutch Open twice (2014 and 2015) alongside other BWF events like the Czech International.

Ajay Jayaram also reached the final of the Korea Open in 2015 after beating Viktor Axelsen and Chou Tien-chen but eventually lost to Chinese legend Chen Long in the title decider. The Indian badminton player reached his career-best ranking of 13 in June 2017.

“As all good things come to an end, so is my professional badminton journey of nearly two decades. I’ve decided to retire from competitive badminton and I write this, teary-eyed and with a lump in my throat,” Ajay Jayaram wrote on his social media post.

“While I am engulfed by all these overwhelming emotions, I would like to celebrate and be grateful for all that badminton and sport, in general, have given me. Badminton has defined most of what I am today. It has shaped me, taught me, grounded me and shown me what dreaming big can do,” Jayaram added.

The 34-year-old Ajay Jayaram also noted that he will take his time to chalk out his future plans.

“While I certainly do feel this big void, the silver lining is that I will be jumping into something new and exciting, but more on that tomorrow. For now, I’m going to try and let this sink in,” he said.

Ajay Jayaram’s last match on the BWF Tour was at the India Open 2022 in January, where he lost to Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen in the round of 32. He was also expected to play the Odisha Open but had withdrawn from the meet.