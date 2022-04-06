Ailing (Eileen) Gu out to promote confidence and health through sporting platform

Ailing (Eileen) Gu lived up to her billing as the poster-girl for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, clinching two gold medals and a silver in freestyle skiing.

The 18-year-old Chinese superstar has amassed over 6.5 million followers on China's Weibo and 1.5 million followers on Instagram, and is now intent on using her platform to promote sport and a living healthy lifestyle.

"It's a huge honor to be able to have the reach that I have now, to be able to have so many people who maybe have never even heard of freestyle skiing before, and to be able to hear it for the first time from me, a young biracial girl," Gu shared in an interview with Xinhua.

"I'm focusing on using my voice and the platform that I got from the Olympics to be able to continue promoting skiing and a healthy lifestyle that includes changing beauty standards, promoting confidence and health instead of starving yourself or not being able to go outside. - Ailing (Eileen) Gu to Xinhua

"This is part of my message right now, and I'm speaking out on it whenever I can."

The Chinese star pushing a healthy agenda

Gu clinched freestyle skiing Big Air and Halfpipe gold at Beijing 2022 and collected a silver in the Slopestyle event. As an athlete who has triumphed at the biggest sporting stage in the world, Gu is passionate about the positive impact sport can have on an individual.

"I always want to speak out about health. I want to promote sports. And I just want everybody to be confident and happy," Gu told Xinhua

"Sport has no boundaries. They don't have age, gender, race or cultural limits. Everybody can participate. That's the easiest way to form a communication between different countries, and to foster interconnection."

Gu also has two world titles to her name, when she won the freestyle skiing Halfpipe and Slopestyle events at the 2021 World Championships in Aspen. She hopes the success will lead to more Chinese taking up winter sport events.

"My biggest goal is to inspire more kids in China, especially young girls to hear about free skiing and to try it out for themselves." Ailing (Eileen) Gu to Xinhua

During the Beijing 2022 Games, she also told media including Olympics.com, "The opportunity to inspire millions of young people where my mom was born, during the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help to promote the sport I love. Through skiing, I hope to unite people, promote common understanding, create communication, and forge friendships between nations. If I can help inspire a young girl to break a boundary, my wishes will have come true."

Gu embracing the best of both worlds

Though she competes for China, Gu was born in America.

Her mother moved to the United States to pursue her higher education and met Gu's father, who is an American. Although she initially started competing for the USA, the freeskier switched to competing for China in June 2019, prior to the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympics.

Gu likes to identify herself as biracial and openly embraces both her cultures.

"Ever since I was little, I've always said I'm Chinese while I'm in China, and I'm American when I'm in the U.S.. I feel as though both countries have contributed equally to creating the person that I am today. There's no sense of competition. There's no sense of one is better than the other," she emphasizes.

Gu goes on to explain, "It really is about appreciating different facets of each one and applying the most relevant and the most, the parts I can learn the most from each culture and I think that is what has given me the perspective that I have. It's given me the cultural resiliency that I have, and it's given me an appreciation for different cultures around the world. In that sense, I feel a deep sense of respect and appreciation for both cultures."

Gu, whose success in Beijing has elevated her to a sporting icon in the country, is also no stranger to fame. Away from the snow, she also appeared on the cover of Vogue, went to the Met Gala, and got accepted to her dream college, Stanford University, where her mother earned her MBA.

She now aims to see out her mission to promote sport and living a healthy lifestyle, in a hope of making a lasting impact on the future generation that she currently inspires.