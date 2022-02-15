Ailing (Eileen) Gu in third position after run one of freeski slopestyle final - Beijing 2022 latest

Ailing (Eileen) Gu will take to the freeski slopes again at Beijing 2022 shortly, in the final of the women's slopestyle.

The final got underway at 09:30 China Standard Time on Tuesday 15th February.

Each of the 12 finalists have three runs on the slopestyle course. The best run for each skier is counted towards the final rankings and medals.

Get run-by-run updates of the final right here. Refresh for updates.

Run one of three in the women's slopestyle final

The first skier to go in the final is Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland... who falls within moments of the start of her first run. She'll have two more attempts to put down a score.

Katie Summerhayes of Great Britain is the first person to complete a run. She scored 60.01.

But Tess Ledeux of France, the big air silver medallist behind Gu here in China, and 2017 world champ in this event, sets the early standard in this final. Ledeux scores 72.91, which is a good platform to allow Ledeux to add more complexity in her next two runs.

Marin Hamill of the USA is listed as 'Does Not Start' (DNS) in the final.

Here's Gu, wearing bib 3, and it's a good clean first run for the 18-year-old. There's certainly room for improvement with her two remaining runs, but 69.90 takes her just behind Ledeux with two to go in this opening round of the competition.

Johanne Killi of Norway, who was the second best in qualifying, doesn't quite get it right in the early stages, and won't have a good score for this effort, so uses the rest of her run as a chance to experiment and have fun.

The last to go in each of these runs is top qualifier Kelly Sildaru, the Youth Olympic Games gold medallist and youngest champion in X Games history. She's now 19 and from Estonia, and has put down a brilliant combination of tricks. 82.06 takes her well clear in the lead after the first run.

Top three after run one: Sildaru in first, Ledeux second, Gu third. But there's a long way to go as only the best score for each skier counts.

Run two of three in the women's slopestyle final

Gremaud gets on the scoresheet. That's what she needed. And the 22-year-old moves top of the leaderboard! 86.56 is the score for the PyeongChang 2018 silver medallist.

Olivia Asselin of Canada doesn't start in this second run.

Tess Ledeux is up next...

How Ailing (Eileen) Gu got here

Having qualified in third position with a top score of 79.38, Gu placed behind great rival, Youth Olympic Games champion Kelly Sildaru (Estonia) in first place (86.15) and Norway's Johanne Killi in second (86.00). They are the final three skiers to go in each of the three runs in the final.

The 18-year-old Gu has already won one gold medal at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, with a spectacular showing in the big air. The slopestyle is the second of three medal events the Chinese champion will be competing in.

Check out Gu's schedule of the day at Genting Snow Park below.

Ailing (Eileen) Gu freeski slopestyle final schedule, 15 February

The qualifying event was postponed by 24-hours due to inclement weather in Zhangjiakou – from Sunday 13th February to Monday 14th – which in turn, pushed back the final runs to the morning of Tuesday 15 February in China.

Women's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 1

09:30 (Beijing time)

Women's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 2

09:57 (Beijing time)

Women's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 3

10:24 (Beijing time)

Where to watch Ailing (Eileen) Gu compete

