Ailing (Eileen) Gu's latest adventure: figure skating

Freestyle skiing Olympic champion? Check. Writing a book? Check. Trying rap and going viral? Check. What's next for Ailing (Eileen) Gu?

How about figure skating? Turns out, she's a natural.

Don't take our word for it. Take Sui Wenjing's.

Sui, the Olympic pairs skating champion alongside Han Cong, has been spending her time in post-Games quarantine with Han teaching a few of their fellow Chinese Beijing 2022 Olympic stars how to skate.

And Gu has taken to it like a fish to water.

Writing on Weibo, Sui said: "As it turns out, she (Gu) really is a talented girl, even grasping figure skating skills easily," adding the hashtag "#SuiWenjingTeachesGuAilingSkating".

Han Cong, Sui Wenjing, Ailing (Eileen) Gu, and Jin Boyang (Photo: Sui Wenjing weibo) Picture by Weibo/@Guile隋文静

Ailing (Eileen) Gu, Su Yiming learning skating from Sui Wenjing and Han Cong

The Chinese Olympians have been serving their post-Games isolation as required in Beijing, and had time to take to the ice at the Beijing Shougang Ice Sports Training Centre.

Gu was not alone in picking up top tips and the figure skating basics from Sui and Han, the two-time world champions who finally won Olympic gold in an emotional performance on the penultimate day of the Beijing 2022 Games.

The snowboard big air champion Su Yiming also joined Gu – and judging by his Instagram stories, posting a photo of his new skates with a caption "Day 2", he seems to be getting into it.

His fellow snowboarder Rong Ge was also part of the group taking lessons from Sui and Han, who were joined by men's singles skater Jin Boyang in showing off their skating skills.

Su Yiming's Instagram story showing his figure skates Picture by Instagram stories/@mingsuyi

Ailing (Eileen) Gu showing love for sports

Gu had said after her three-medal exploits at Beijing 2022: "I want to be a girl who always shows her love for sports, tries to dive deeper and become more knowledgeable and who learns and makes progress, as I’m not perfect all the time.

"I also want to be a girl who enjoys life, as I just do what I really love.

"What I want to achieve is that people can see my passion through social media and in other ways."

Her love of sports is showing indeed – with her "natural talent", who knows what lies next in store for her?

Ailing (Eileen) Gu with Sui Wenjing, Han Cong, and Jin Boyang (Photo: Sui Wenjing weibo) Picture by Weibo/@Guile隋文静