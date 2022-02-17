Ailing (Eileen) Gu Beijing 2022 schedule: 18 February, women's freeski halfpipe finals

On 18 February, China star Ailing (Eileen) Gu will compete in the women’s freeski halfpipe finals at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Check out her schedule of the day below.

Freeski prodigy Gu is one of the most-talked-about athletes at Beijing 2022. The 18-year-old has already won one gold medal at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, after a spectacular showing in the big air. On 15 February she added a silver medal in the slopestyle competition, finishing behind winner Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland.

Gu was in imperious form in the qualifiers of the women's halfpipe competition, setting two scores in the 90s - the highest a whopping 95.50 - to top the leaderboard. Can she add a third medal in the halfpipe competition? All questions will be answered when she returns to the slopes for the final on 18 February.

Ailing (Eileen) Gu schedule, 18 February

Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 1

9:30 - 9:55 (Beijing time)

Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 2

9:57 - 10:22 (Beijing time)

Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 3

10:24 - 10:49 (Beijing time)

Where to watch Ailing (Eileen) Gu compete

