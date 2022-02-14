Ailing (Eileen) Gu Beijing 2022 schedule: 15 February, women's freeski slopestyle final

On 15 February, People's Republic of China star Ailing (Eileen) Gu will compete in the women’s freestyle skiing slopestyle final at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Having qualified in third position with a top score of 79.38, Gu placed behind great rival, Estonia's Kelly Sildaru in first place (86.15) and Norway's Johanne Killi in second (86.00). The final sees the qualifying scores scrubbed so it's all to play for in the three final runs.

Check out Gu's schedule of the day below.

Freeski prodigy Gu is one of the most-talked-about athletes at Beijing 2022. The 18-year-old has already won one gold medal at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, after a spectacular showing in the big air. She will now be looking to add more gold to her trophy cabinet in the slopestyle competition, which takes place at Genting Snow Park.

Ailing (Eileen) Gu schedule, 15 February

The qualifying event was postponed by 24-hours due to inclement weather in Zhangjiakou – from Sunday 13th February to Monday 14th – which in turn, pushed back the final runs to Tuesday 15 February.

Women's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 1

09:30 (Beijing time)

Women's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 2

09:57 (Beijing time)

Women's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 3

10:24 (Beijing time)

Where to watch Ailing (Eileen) Gu compete

