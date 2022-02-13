Ailing (Eileen) Gu Beijing 2022 schedule: 14 February, women's freeski slopestyle finals

On 14 February, China star Ailing (Eileen) Gu will compete in the women’s freeski slopestyle finals at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Check out her schedule of the day below.

Freestyle skiing prodigy Gu is one of the most-talked-about athletes at Beijing 2022. The 18-year-old has already won one gold medal at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, after a spectacular showing in the big air. She will now be looking to add more gold to her trophy cabinet when 14 February's slopestyle competition takes place at Genting Snow Park.

Ailing (Eileen) Gu schedule, 14 February

Women's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 1

9:30 - 9:55 (Beijing time)

Women's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 2

9:57 - 10:22 (Beijing time)

Women's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 3 - medal event

10:24 - 10:49 (Beijing time)

Where to watch Ailing (Eileen) Gu compete

