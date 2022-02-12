Ailing (Eileen) Gu Beijing 2022 schedule: 13 February, women's freeski slopestyle qualification runs

On 13 February, China star Ailing (Eileen) Gu will compete in the women’s freeski slopestyle qualification runs at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Check out her schedule of the day below.

Freestyle skiing prodigy Ailing (Eileen) Gu is one of the most-talked about athletes at Beijing 2022. She became People's Republic of China’s first X Games champion in 2021 when she took home golds in both the superpipe and slopestyle events. She became the first person in history to win three medals in her rookie season at the X Games.

The 18-year-old has already tasted gold at Beijing 2022, winning the women's freeski big air competition on 8 February after a stunning performance saw her fend off the challenges of France's Tess Ledeux (silver) and Mathilde Gremaud (bronze).

Ailing (Eileen) Gu schedule, 13 February

Women's Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 1

10:00 - 10:59 (Beijing time)

Women's Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 2

11:01 - 12:00 (Beijing time)

Where to watch Ailing (Eileen) Gu compete

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners