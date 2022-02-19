Freeski at Beijing 2022: Ailing (Eileen) Gu masters the art of inspiration

On her Instagram page, Ailing (Eileen) Gu still describes herself as a sportsperson. There are a few descriptors she could have chosen, given her multiple talents. Freestyle skiing must be one of those, given her two gold medals and one silver at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. ‘Professional role model’ might be more apt though.

At the Big Air Shougang on Tuesday 8 February, she was waiting to drop in for her final run. But it wasn’t tactics that dictated her choice of trick, it was the idea of setting an example.

“Should I improve on my previous (run) and go for the silver or should I whip out this random trick I’d never done before and go for gold?” she said.

“In my head, I wanted to represent myself and this competitive style that I really take pride in and that desire to push myself and push the sport."

And so she whipped out a left double cork 1620, a trick she had only ever previously imagined.

“Even if I didn’t land it, I felt it would send a message out to the world and hopefully encourage more girls to break their own boundaries.

“That was my biggest goal going into my last run.”

Gu may not have crashed, but Weibo did, as Gu’s fans piled on the congratulations. By the time she picked up her second gold in the halfpipe on Friday 18 February, she had 5.5 million followers on the platform.

Very few Gu interviews unfold without her discussing what she can do to inspire others.

Gu grew up in the United States of America. But her mother was born in China, and Gu spent time in Beijing each year. She tells the story of being the only girl in her basketball sessions in Beijing.

So she recruited a girl from her maths class. And pretty soon the whole class was playing basketball.

Gu plans to use the Olympic Games as a way of upscaling this effect.

“Sports are ingrained in youth culture in the US. I hope to inspire more of that to happen in China,” she told ESPN Asia.

“I knew that the Olympics were going to be in China and this offered a really good opportunity, because a lot of people were going to watch the Olympics who perhaps hadn’t heard of the sport before, look at their TVs and say, ‘Hey, we’re the same age and she’s out there doing that. I can too.’”

But Gu’s ambitions are not limited to inspiring skiers.

“When you have an opportunity to try something, always take it because the worst that can happen is you don’t like it,” she said.

“Even if you’re the only girl in something that you’re afraid to do, or overcoming speaking up at a board meeting, or speaking up in class, or sitting next to someone you normally don’t sit next to at lunch…”

That sort of fearlessness saw her tackle skiing lessons at Lake Tahoe aged three, thanks to her mother’s passion for the sport.

Because she grew up in San Francisco, a four-hour drive from her nearest ski resort, she told Olympics.com she had only spent “a sixth of her time skiing”.

Presumably otherwise she might have made her senior debut at a younger age than 13.

In between, Gu found time for her first dose of Olympic inspiration.

“I actually went to the Olympics when they were held in Beijing in 2008,” she told Olympics.com.

“I think I was five years old, (Gu turned five just after the Games) but I remember sitting in the stands and watching these people and being like, ‘Wow, these are the fastest people in the world. And these are the strongest people in the world.’

“To be able to be part of that select group who has worked so hard… It's so rewarding. I still can't believe that's happening. It’s so surreal for me.”

At 16, Gu competed in the Winter Youth Olympic Games Lausanne 2020, where her results mirrored those she achieved in Beijing: gold in the big air and halfpipe, silver in slopestyle.

She credits that experience with teaching her how to juggle the practice and the pressure associated with competing in three events.

Yet you get the feeling life teaches her that. (Or that Gu teaches life what she expects from it.)

Her talents include piano playing, horse riding, rock climbing, cross-country running and modelling. And of course she is bilingual.

In order to compete at Beijing 2022, Gu completed two years of academic work in 2020, becoming the first person in her school’s history to graduate early.

She has been accepted to the prestigious Stanford University. Her Instagram account spruiks her recent essay for the New York Times on being “in love with fear”.

“I think it’s really important to have a well-rounded life, and to be able to do multiple different things,” she said.

“I enjoy doing it – I love it. I went to Paris Fashion Week in 2019 which was probably the best week of my life… No offence, skiing.”

Gu’s many fashion and other endorsements sent her 2021 income into the same league as tennis superstars Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, according to market research firm CBNData (link in Chinese).

Gu would still have us believe she is a normal person who wonders “what I’m going to wear to prom”.

Yet not many 18-year-olds are looking more than 60 years ahead.

“If I'm 80 years old and I'm looking back at my life, I don't think the number of medals is going to matter as much as memories of reading messages from young girls saying that I was the one who inspired them to start skiing, or who showed them that it was possible to do bigger tricks and that women could do it too.

“To be able to inspire them – that's a really big thing for me.”

