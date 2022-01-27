Africa Cup of Nations 2022: Things to know about the quarterfinals

The Africa Cup of Nations surprises keep coming.

After the early exit of defending champions Algeria and powerhouse Ghana, there will also be no Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire or Mali as they were all knocked out in the round of 16.

Olympians Mo Salah and Sadio Mane played decisive roles as Egypt and Senegal cruised to the quarterfinals alongside North African giants Morocco and Tunisia.

Hosts Cameroon also booked their berth in the last eight alongside Equatorial Guinea and debutants Gambia.

Here is a quick wrap on the teams that were eliminated and the expected quarter-final clashes.

Mo Salah stars for Egypt

There were plenty of upsets, big moments and great performances as the 16 teams battled out for a slot in the last eight of the 2022 AFCON,

After their historic qualification for the last 16, the Gambians pulled another shock 1-0 victory over Guinea to reach the quarters in their first-ever appearance at the continental finals.

The West Africans will now face Cameroon who laboured past a determined Comoros 2-1, a game that was overshadowed by a deadly crush before the game that left eight people dead and at least 38 injured.

Keep an eye on Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar who already tops the scoring sheets at AFCON with six goals in four games. He scored against Comoros having scored braces in their group stage games with Burkina Faso and Ethiopia and one each against Cape Verde and Comoros

There were two matches in the round of 16 pitting African giants. Former champions Tunisia ended Nigeria’s hunt for a fourth African title as they beat them 1-0. The Egypt vs Cote d’Ivoire tie was a repeat of the 2006 finals when the North Africans prevailed on penalties.

Yet again the match was decided on penalties with London 2012 Olympian Mo Salah scoring the winner as Egypt won 5-4 after a barren draw.

Egypt, the seven-time African champs, are next to play Morocco, the 1976 winners who edged out Malawi 2-1 to seal their quarter-final berth.

Concerns over Mane

Four-time Olympians Tunisia will face Burkina Faso, who beat 10-man Gabon on spot-kicks following a 1-1 draw.

A Senegalese side comprising Mane and Edouard Mendy, who was recently named the goalkeeper of the year at the FIFA Awards, maintained a clean sheet as they beat neighbours Cape Verde 2-0.

Mane scored then suffered a head injury and is doubtful for their quarter-final clash against Equatorial Guinea.

The Guineans prevailed against Mali winning 6-5 on penalties after a goalless draw in extra-time.

Following are the times, dates and venues of the quarterfinals

Quarter-final fixtures at ACON 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022

17:00 - QF1: Gambia vs. Cameroon

20:00 - QF2: Burkina Faso vs.Tunisia

Sunday, January 30, 2022

17:00 - QF3: Egypt vs. Morocco

20:00 - QF4: Senegal vs. Equatorial Guinea

Semi-final and final fixtures at at ACON 2022

Wednesday February 2, 2022

20:00 - Winner QF2 vs. Winner QF4

Thursday February 3, 2022

20:00 - Winner QF3 vs. Winner QF1

3rd Place

Sunday February 6, 2022

17:00 Loser SF1 vs. Loser SF2

Finals

Sunday February 6, 2022

20:00 Winner SF1 vs. Winner SF2