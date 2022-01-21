Africa Cup of Nations 2022 Round of 16: Things to know

A new African Cup of Nations Champion will be crowned in Cameroon.

With the group stage matches finished up on Thursday, defending champions Algeria have been eliminated along with pre-tournament favourites Ghana.

Debutantes Gambia and Comoros made history reaching the round of 16, while Nigeria have underlined their status as favourites for many after their perfect group-stage showing.

So who’s qualified? Who was eliminated? And what's next?

Round of 16 fixtures of the 2022 AFCON:

The biggest surprises so far

16 teams have earned their places in the knock-out stages with six thrilling AFCON groups in the books. This year’s tournament has been full of surprises.

The first unexpected twist was the early exit of four-time African champions Ghana.

The west Africans fell to debutants Comoros in their final group C clash, the Islanders making history by qualifying as one of four best-ranked third-placed teams.

Morocco underlined their credentials too as they twice came from behind in their final group game to draw 2-2 with Gabon and finish top of Group C.

Gabon finished second in the group.

Just as Ghana failed to meet expectations, so did the last cup winners Algeria. The North Africans crashed out with a 3-1 defeat against Cote d’Ivoire who qualified top of group E.

The Algerians lost 1-0 to Equatorial Guinea after being held to a barren draw with Sierra Leone who were playing for the first time at AFCON since 1996. Equatorial Guinea placed second behind the Ivorians.

Nigeria march on with perfect record

Nigeria exceeded expectations topping their group with maximum nine points after rounding off with a convincing 3-1 win over Sudan.

The three-time champions sealed their top spot after beating a Mo Salah-led Egypt 1-0 and trouncing Guinea Bissau 2-0. Egypt, record seven-time winners began their campaign with London 2012 Olympian Salah scoring the only goal against Guinea Bissau before eliminating Sudan by a similar score.

The opening AFCON fixture pitting Cameroon and Burkina Faso lived up to expectations.

Cameroon, relieved to be hosting the tournament despite a year delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, edged out the Burkinabe 2-1, before a 4-1 drubbing of Ethiopia that ensured their qualification.

Cameroon sealed the top spot in Group A with a 1-1 draw against Cape Verde.

Debutantes Gambia make historic berth

Senegal, led by another London 2012 Olympian Sadio Mane, also finished Group B with 7 points.

Africa's number one ranked team squeezed through to the last round despite a goalless draw with Malawi in the last game, after another scoreless affair with Guinea and a slender 1-0 victory over Zimbabwe.

Guinea advanced as the second placed team from Group B thanks to a better head-to-head record over Malawi despite losing their last match 2-1 to Zimbabwe.

The other big surprise of the event so far was Gambia’s historic 1-0 win over 2004 champions Tunisia.

Both teams are through to the last 16 alongside the group F leaders Mali who beat Mauritania 2-0.

AFCON 2022 Schedule

Here are the times, dates and venues of the Round of 16 games (Cameroon time):

Sunday 23 January 2022

17:00 - Burkina Faso v Gabon (Limbe Stadium, Limbe)

20:00 - Nigeria v Tunisia (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua)

Monday 24 January 2022

17:00 - Guinea v Gambia (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam)

20:00 - Cameroon v Comoros (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde)

Tuesday 25 January 2022

17:00 - Senegal v Cape Verde (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam)

20:00 - Morocco v Malawi (Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde)

Wednesday 26 January 2022

17:00 - Cote d’Ivoire v Egypt (Japoma Stadium, Douala)

20:00 - Mali v Equatorial Guinea (Limbe Stadium, Limbe)

Africa Cup of Nations Quarter-final fixtures schedule and times

Saturday, January 29, 2022

17:00 - QF1: Guinea/Gambia vs. Cameroon/Comoros

20:00 - QF2: Burkina Faso/Gabon vs. Nigeria/Tunisia

Sunday, January 30, 2022

17:00 - QF3: Ivory Coast/Egypt vs. Morocco/Malawi

20:00 - QF4: Senegal/Cape Verde vs. Mali/Equatorial Guinea

AFCON 2022 Semi-final and final fixtures

*Wednesday February 2, 2022 *

20:00 - Winner QF2 vs. Winner QF4

Thursday February 3, 2022

20:00 - Winner QF3 vs. Winner QF1

3rd Place

Sunday February 6, 2022

17:00 - Loser SF1 vs. Loser SF2

Finals

Sunday February 6, 2022

20:00 - Winner SF1 vs. Winner SF2