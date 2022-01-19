AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022: Two Indian players COVID-19 positive one day before kick-off

The women’s Indian football team has been hit by COVID-19 after two players tested positive just one day before the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 starts in Mumbai.

The players have not been identified and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has moved them to a medical facility.

All players and officials will be in a bio-bubble for the entire duration of the tournament.

India are already without their star striker Bala Devi, who is recovering from a ligament injury. The hosts have named a 23-member squad, like the 11 other participating nations.

The organising committee had earlier confirmed that as long as a team can field 13 players, the matches will go ahead as per schedule.

The Indian women’s football team has been drawn in Group A with eight-time champions China, two-time winners Chinese Taipei and Iran.

India begin their campaign against Iran at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday evening.

The opening game of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 will be played between China and Chinese Taipei on Thursday afternoon.

The top two teams from each of the three groups and two best third-placed teams will qualify for the knockout stage.

At the end of the tournament, the top five nations will earn direct qualification to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

India have never won the AFC Women's Asian Cup title in eight appearances but have finished runners-up twice (1979, 1983). Indian women last participated in the tournament in 2003, exiting in the group stage.