AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022: India held to goalless draw by Iran in opener

India began their AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 campaign with a 0-0 draw against Iran at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

The India women’s football team came close to scoring on several occasions but the resolute Iranian defence held fort till the very end.

After the draw, India are second in the Group A points table, behind eight-time champions China. Iran are third and Chinese Taipei fourth.

India, ranked 55th in the world – 15 places above Iran – started that match on the front foot, enjoying the lion’s share of possession in the opening 10 minutes.

The Indian women had two early attempts on goal through crosses from either flank, but Iran custodian Zohreh Koudaei didn’t let any through.

India, however, survived a scare in the 12th minute when an Iranian player struck the woodwork after a scramble in the box.

At the half hour mark, unmarked Indian striker Manisha came close to scoring but ended up heading Indumathi Kathiresan’s cross over the post.

For Iran, it was Negin Zandi who tested the Indian defence regularly but could not convert as the first-half ended without any goals.

The Indian eves made a promising start to the second-half, coming close to finding the net twice in quick succession.

At the hour mark, Pyari Xaxa set up Indumathi brilliantly inside the box, but the midfielder could only slam her shot into the side netting.

India head coach Thomas Dennerby bolstered the hosts’ frontline by bringing in Dangmei Grace, who produced the best chance of the match for India in the 77th minute.

The home team would have been up 1-0 if it wasn’t for a stunning goal-line save by Koudaei to deny Dangmei Grace’s header from inside the six-yard box.

India had chances aplenty in the dying minutes but failed to capitalise and had to share the spoils with Iran at the final whistle.

India will next face Chinese Taipei on January 23.