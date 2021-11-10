Gokulam Kerala go down to Iran’s Shahrdari Sirjan in AFC Women's Club Championship

India’s Gokulam Kerala FC lost 1-0 to Iranian club Shahrdari Sirjan in their second match of the AFC Women's Club Championship 2021 at the Aqaba Development Corporate Stadium in Jordan on Wednesday.

Though Gokulam looked the more dominant in the early stages, goalkeeper and captain Aditi Chauhan’s red card in the second-half flipped the script. Afsaneh Chatrenoor’s free kick goal turned out to be the difference in the match.

Having lost to Amman SC 2-1 in the opening game last week, coach Priya PV’s Gokulam side looked a much more collected unit against the Iranian champions during the early exchanges.

Gokulam looked the better side in the first half, but lacked the finesse up front to make the dominance count as the score read 0-0 at half-time.

The Indian side also started in the same manner in the second half but couldn’t clinch the opening goal.

In the 65th minute, though, Gokulam were dealt a heavy blow after star goalkeeper and captain Aditi Chauhan was sent off for a reckless challenge on opposition attacker Zahra Alizadehkaryak.

Things only got worse for the reigning Indian champions as Shahrdari Sirjan converted from the resulting free-kick. Afsaneh Chatrenoor’s well-placed set piece proved too much for replacement keeper Shreya.

Despite their disadvantage, Gokulam pushed for an equaliser in the final minutes and almost got their goal as the ball fell to Ghanaian striker Elshaddai Acheampong, who scored Gokulam’s only goal against Amman SC in the last match, in the 86th minute.

Some last ditch defending by the Iranian defenders, though, ensured that the danger was thwarted and the scoreline remained 1-0 till the final whistle.

The loss means Gokulam are yet to open their points account at the tournament and have no chance to win the title.

Gokulam Kerala’s next and final match in the AFC Women's Club Championship is against Uzbekistan’s FC Bunyodkor on Saturday.