Gokulam Kerala end AFC Women's Club Championship campaign with a win

India’s Gokulam Kerala FC beat Uzbekistani side FC Bunyodkor 3-1 in their third and final match of the AFC Women's Club Championship 2021 at the Aqaba Development Corporate Stadium in Jordan on Saturday.

Elshaddai Acheampong, Manisha and Karen Steffany scored Gokulam’s goals while Umida Zoirova grabbed a consolation for the Uzbek side.

Having back-to-back losses to Jordan’s Amman SC and Iranian club Shahrdari Sirjan in their first two outings in the competition, coach Priya PV’s girls looked hungry for a positive result in their final match and started with attacking intent.

Both teams created scoring chances in the early exchanges. Bunyodkor came close to taking the lead on three occasions in the first half-hour but Gokulam goalkeeper Shreya Hooda, playing in place of the suspended Aditi Chauhan, kept the Uzbeki side at bay twice, from back-to-back corners.

The third occasion saw Bunyodkor get the ball in the Gokulam net, but the goal was ruled out due to offside.

Gokulam, though, struck in the 35th minute. A lovely exchange between Dangmei Grace and Manisha down the left, set up Gokulam’s Ghanaian forward Elshaddai Acheampong with an opportunity. The striker obliged with a guided header to give Gokulam the lead.

It was Elshaddai’s second goal of the AFC Women's Club Championship after her strike in a losing cause in the opener against Amman SC.

The rest of the half saw both teams exchange attacks but the first half ended 1-0 in the Indian side’s favour.

Ten minutes into the second half, Gokulam extended their lead. Gokulam were awarded a penalty after Elshaddai was brought down inside the penalty box.

Manisha, who had a big part to play in the opening goal, took up the spot kick duty and converted to give Gokulam a 2-0 lead.

With the goal, Manisha became the first Indian player to score a goal at the AFC Women's Club Championship.

Despite being a player down owing to a red card during the penalty incident, FC Bunyodkor reduced the deficit in the 63rd minute through Umida Zoirova.

Five minutes later, though, substitute Karen Steffany gave Gokulam back their two-goal cushion. After Manisha hit the post, the Colombian was in the right place at the right time to tap home.

The match eventually ended with Gokulam picking up a 3-1 victory.