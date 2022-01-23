AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022: COVID-hit India face exit after failing to field team vs Chinese Taipei

The Indian women’s football team was forced to withdraw from its Group A match against Chinese Taipei at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 after a number of players tested COVID-positive.

India were unable to name a minimum 13-woman squad for the match and it was considered a withdrawal, according to the competition rules. India had originally named a 23-member squad for the continental tournament.

The rules also state that any team that withdraws after the competition has started will have all their matches cancelled and considered null and void. Any points or goals earned in matches will not count towards determining the final rankings in the group.

This means that the Indian football team is out of the competition. India played a 0-0 draw in their first match against Iran.

“The team is heartbroken, and I request all to respect their feelings and sentiments,” All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel said.

“This is not the end of the world. The promise on display in the first match against Iran was there for all to see, and am confident they will bounce back from this temporary setback,” Patel pointed out.

India’s final group game against China will also not take place as the hosts are now considered to have been withdrawn from the tournament.

The tournament, which is being held within a biobubble, will now go ahead without the Indian team.

Ahead of their opener, India had reported two COVID cases in their camp. The players were not named.

“Unfortunately, this happened to us despite the best measures put in place, and it is sheer bad luck that it happened to us,” Patel explained. “Let there be no fingers pointed at any. We need to understand this is a pandemic situation, and no bubble is fool proof around the world.”

This was the Indian football team’s first appearance at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup since 2003. They have finished runners-up twice - in 1979 and 1983 - and also finished third in 1981.