AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 football: Hosts India aim to go deep - watch live streaming

Hosts India will start their AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 campaign against Iran at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai when the tournament gets underway on Thursday.

This is the 20th edition of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup with 12 teams set to play in the tournament across three venues in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune.

There will be three groups of four teams each. The Indian women’s football team is in Group A with eight-time champions China, two-time winners Chinese Taipei and Iran.

The top two in each group and the two best third-placed teams will go through to the quarter-finals.

At the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, India have made it to the final twice and finished third once. However, they have not gone past the group stages since 1983.

The last time the tournament was held in India, in 1979, the Indian women’s football team finished runners-up to Chinese Taipei.

This time, it will be tougher for India to progress. Both China (ranked world No. 19) and Chinese Taipei (world No. 39) are expected to be formidable opponents for world No. 55 India. Iran is the only team in the group ranked lower than India, 15 places below.

The Indian women’s squad may be missing striker Bala Devi but have enough firepower in Dalima Chibber, Aditi Chauhan, Indumathi Kathiresan and captain Ashalata Devi to stage a few upsets and go far in the tournament.

The top-five teams in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 will receive direct qualification to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

India did not make it past the group stage the last time they played at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in 2003 in Thailand.

Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will be used for the first time in India from the quarter-finals stage of the competition.

Where to watch AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 live in India?

The AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 will be telecast live on the Eurosport and Eurosport HD TV channels in India.

Live streaming of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 will be available on the Discovery+ website and app and on Jio TV.