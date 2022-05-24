AFC U20 Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers: India drawn with Australia, Iraq and Kuwait

The Indian football team has been drawn in a tough Group H alongside Iraq, Australia and Kuwait for the AFC U20 Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers.

Iraq are five-time AFC U20 Asian Cup football champions while Kuwait have finished third twice. Australia, who joined the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in 2006, were the runners up in 2010 and have been the losing semi-finalists twice.

India, spearheaded by the iconic Shabbir Ali, emerged as joint champions of the junior Asian football tournament in 1974 but haven’t qualified for the continental showpiece since hosting the tournament in 2006.

The tournament was previously known as the AFC U-19 Championship but has been rebranded as the AFC U20 Asian Cup, which will be held in Uzbekistan next year.

The AFC U20 Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers, which will be held from September 10 to 18 this year, will see 43 teams compete for the remaining 15 spots at the main event.

Hosts Uzbekistan have automatically qualified for the tournament but will play the qualifiers. They are in Group A with 2018 champions Saudi Arabia but the host nation’s matches won’t count in the qualifiers.

The 44 teams have been drawn into 10 groups for the qualifiers. The 10 group winners and five best runners up teams will qualify for next year’s main event.

Matches of each group will be played in a centralised venue. India’s matches in Group H will be held at the Basra International Stadium in Iraq.

India’s group for AFC U20 Asian Cup 2023 Uzbekistan qualifiers

Group H: India, Iraq (host), Australia, Kuwait

AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers

The draw for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers were also held at the AFC headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

India, who made the quarter-finals at the last edition in 2018, have been drawn in Group D with two-time champions Saudi Arabia, Myanmar, the Maldives and Kuwait.

AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023 will be held in Bahrain next year while the qualifiers will be held from October 1-9 this year.

Similar to the U20 variant, 43 teams will be vying for the remaining 15 positions in the main event during the qualifiers. Hosts Bahrain are playing the qualifiers and will be in Group C.

The 10 group winners and the best five runners up teams qualify for the main event.

India’s Group D will be hosted at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in Dammam.

India’s group for AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023 Bahrain qualifiers

Group D: India, Saudi Arabia (host), Myanmar, the Maldives, Kuwait