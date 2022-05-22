AFC Cup 2022: Gokulam Kerala go down to Maziya throwing Group D wide open

I-League champions Gokulam Kerala FC went down 1-0 to the Maldives’ Maziya in their second AFC Cup 2022 Group D match at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata on Saturday.

A 50th-minute strike from Cornelius Stewart was enough to separate the two sides, throwing Group D wide open.

A win for Gokulam Kerala would have almost guaranteed them a spot in the inter-zone play-off semi-finals. However, the 1-0 loss means all four teams in the group are tied on three points each.

The Group D winner will now be decided on the final matchday on Tuesday.

Gokulam Kerala, despite going into the encounter on the back of a 4-2 win over ATK Mohun Bagan in the last match, started on the back foot against Maziya, who lost to Bashundhara Kings in their opening fixture.

The Maldivian club had their first shot at target in the fifth minute, but it was Hussain Nihan’s volley five minutes later that came close to putting Maziya ahead. The shot went just wide to the right.

The Maziya frontline, featuring Cornelius Stewart, Tana and Ibrahim Aisham, bossed the possession and kept troubling the Malabarians but could not find the finishing touch as the first half ended without any goals.

The scoreboard, however, ticked early after the interval, with Maziya’s Sterwart collecting a through ball from Tana before slotting it in the net from inside the box.

Gokulam also had two chances in quick succession in the 65th minute but Alex Saji’s header was saved and Abdul Hakku headed a cross wide.

However, it was Maziya who could have doubled their lead in the 78th minute as a long free kick from Tana rattled the woodwork. Minutes later, Nemanja Kartal’s header from a corner also hit the crossbar.

In the end, Stewart’s goal was enough to give Maziya the 1-0 win.

Gokulam Kerala will now take on Bashundhara Kings while ATK Mohun Bagan play Maziya in their final group matches on Tuesday.