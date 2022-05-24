AFC Cup 2022: Gokulam Kerala knocked out after loss to Bashundhara Kings

I-League champions Gokulam Kerala FC bowed out of the AFC Cup 2022 after losing their final Group D match against Bangladeshi side Bashundhara Kings 2-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Robinho (26’) and Nuha Marong (54’) scored the two goals for Bashundhara Kings while Jamaican forward Jourdaine Fletcher (75’) pulled one back for Gokulam.

Heading into the final matchday of the group stage, all four teams in Group D – Gokulam, Kings, ATK Mohun Bagan and Maziya SRC – were tied on three points each after two matches and needed to win Wednesday’s fixture to stay in the competition. Only the group winner will advance to the inter-zonal playoff semi-finals.

It was the Bangladeshi side who showed more intent to win the match but the first big chance of the match fell to India’s Gokulam Kerala, who were playing their debut AFC Cup campaign this season.

Just four minutes in, Emil Benny’s dangerous through ball played Jithin MS through and the Gokulam player only had the opposition goalkeeper to beat. Jithin tried to chip the keeper but his attempt was off target.

As the match progressed, Bashundhara Kings took control of the game primarily inspired by Brazilian forward Robinho.

Gokulam Kerala goalkeeper Rakshit Dagar pulled off a magnificent save in the 26th minute to keep out Robinho’s stinging shot from range but there was nothing he could do to stop the Brazilian from opening the scoring six minutes later.

After latching onto a Sohail Rana pass, Robinho showed some magnificent footwork to buy himself a yard inside the Gokulam box before burying his shot into the top corner to give Bashundhara Kings a 1-0 lead.

With Robinho allowed a lot of space around the Gokulam box to take on his shots from range, the Indian side could have drifted further behind but managed to keep the deficit to 1-0 at the half-time whistle.

Oscar Bruzon’s side, though, doubled their lead 10 minutes after the restart. Robinho ran past Rishad with ease before lofting in a perfect cross for Nuha Marong, who slotted it past Dagar to make it 2-0.

The second goal forced Gokulam to go on the offensive. Shortly after Aminou Bouba hit the side netting with his header, Gokulam found a lifeline in the 75th minute after Jourdaine Fletcher converted from a Mohamed Jassim delivery.

The Indian side threw caution to the wind and launched wave after wave of attacks in search of more. Jourdaine Fletcher almost drew them level from a free kick in the dying seconds of regulation time but Bashundhara goalkeeper Anisur Rahman produced a marvellous fingertip save to deny the Jamaican.

The match eventually ended 2-1 in Bashundhara Kings’ favour but the Bangladeshi side will have to wait for the result of the match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Maziya later in the day to find out if they go through to the inter-zonal playoff semis.

Any result barring an ATKMB win in the fixture will see them through.