AFC Cup 2022: ATK Mohun Bagan beat Maziya 5-2 to qualify for inter-zone play-off semi-finals

ATK Mohun Bagan beat Maziya in their final AFC Cup 2022 Group D encounter at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata, on Tuesday, and qualified for the inter-zone play-off semi-finals.

Joni Kauko (26’, 37’) scored a brace while Roy Krishna (56’), Subhashish Bose (58’) and Carl McHugh (71’) scored one goal each. For Maziya, the champions from the Maldives, Tana (45’, 73’) netted twice and was their only goalscorer on the day.

With this win, ATK Mohun Bagan topped Group D with six points and advanced to the next stage of the AFC Cup 2022. The Indian Super League (ISL) side had lost their opener to Gokulam Kerala last week but came back strong with wins over Bashundhara Kings of Bangladesh and Maziya.

Going into the do-or-die match with an unchanged line-up, ATKMB looked settled from the start but could not threaten the Maziya goal in the first 15 minutes.

However, ATKMB dominated the possession and were rewarded in the 26th minute. ATK Mohun Bagan’s Finnish midfielder Joni Kauko converted an assist from Roy Krishna to put Mariners ahead.

Ten minutes later, Roy Krishna missed an easy shot from the centre of the box and struck it over the goal. ATK Mohun Bagan did not take their foot off the pedal and Joni Kauko, in the next minute, scored his second goal of the match to extend the Indian side’s lead.

Maziya then upped the ante and pulled a goal back in the final minute of the first half. A defensive error from ATKMB defender Deepak Tangri helped Maziya’s Spanish playmaker Tana to score.

ATKMB had 61 per cent of the possession at the end of the first half with 11 shots on target compared to Maziya’s seven.

Soon after the restart, ATK Mohun Bagan regained the upper hand with Roy Krishna, Subhasish Bose and Carl McHugh, all getting on the scoresheet.

ATKMB got their second-half breakthrough in the 56th minute after Subhasish Bose’s cross into the box found the feet of an unmarked Roy Krishna. The Fijian forward slotted in from point-blank range to make it 3-1.

Two minutes after providing the assist, Subhasish Bose found his name on the scoresheet after converting Liston Colaco’s cross.

With their tails up, the ISL 2020-21 runner ups went for more goals and defender Carl McHugh made it 5-1 for the home side.

Maziya’s Tana headed the ball into the ATKMB goal to make it 5-2 with 17 minutes left.

ATKMB, however, saw off the game safely to make the inter-zone play-off semi-finals. It was the first time that an Indian side lost their opening match yet progressed beyond the group stage.

The ISL side had topped their group last year to make the inter-zone play-off semi-finals but lost to former champions FC Nasaf of Uzbekistan to bow out.