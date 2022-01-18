AFC Cup 2022 draw: Gokulam Kerala to play alongside Basundhara Kings, Maziya

I-League 2020-21 champions Gokulam Kerala FC, on Monday, were drawn in Group D for the AFC Cup 2022 alongside Basundhara Kings of Bangladesh and Maziya of Maldives. This will be Gokulam Kerala’s first appearance in the AFC Cup.

Gokulam Kerala could be joined by fellow Indian football club ATK Mohun Bagan as the fourth team in the group. However, ATK Mohun Bagan have to win two playoff matches to make it to Group D for the AFC Cup 2022.

Gokulam Kerala’s opponents Basundhara Kings have won the Bangladesh Premier League twice while Maziya are also two-time champions of the Dhivehi Premier League, Maldives’ top division in club football.

Teams from the South Asia zone have been clubbed in Group D of the AFC Cup. The group-winner will advance to the inter-zone playoff semi-finals, where they will play the winners of the Central Asia zone.

The other inter-zone playoff semi-final will be played between the winners of the East Asia Zone and the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) zone.

The winners of the respective inter-zone playoff semis will play in the inter-zone playoff final.

The winner of the inter-zone playoff final will then play against the winner of the West Asia Zone for the AFC Cup title.

The AFC Cup is the second-tier continental club competition, with the winners earning a spot in next season’s AFC Champions League.

Bahrain’s Al-Muharraq are the reigning AFC Cup champions.

ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC were the two Indian football clubs that played in the previous edition of the AFC Cup. While Bengaluru FC could not make it past the group stage, ATK Mohun Bagan lost in the inter-zone semis to Nasaf Football Club from Uzbekistan.