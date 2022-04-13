AFC Cup: ATK Mohun Bagan in playoffs with 5-0 win over Blue Star SC

ATK Mohun Bagan blanked Sri Lankan Super League champions Blue Star SC 5-0 in the second round of the AFC Cup 2022 preliminary stage at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata on Tuesday.

Joni Kauko (24’, 39’) and Manvir Singh’s braces (29’, 89’) combined with David Williams’ strike in the 77th minute sealed ATK Mohun Bagan’s place in the playoffs.

ATK Mohun Bagan will now play Abahani Limited Dhaka on April 19 for a place in the main round of the AFC Cup 2022.

The Juan Ferrando-coached Indian Super League (ISL) side started without their key defender Sandesh Jhingan and regular goalkeeper Amrinder Singh. Fijian forward Roy Krishna too did not play as he had flown back home following a death in his family.

Debutant Arsh Anwar, however, ensured ATK Mohun Bagan kept a clean slate in their first match at the iconic home stadium since the merger.

ATK Mohun Bagan expectedly settled quickly into the match and kept control of the ball from the start. However, multiple chances went begging as David Williams and Kiyan Nassiri failed to convert chances into goals in the initial 15 minutes.

At the other end, Blue Star SC almost got in front through their forward Prince Boadu, who shot at goal after a dangerous run from the right flank. Arsh Anwar, however, pulled off a save to keep the scoreline undisturbed.

The ATK Mohun Bagan finally broke the deadlock in the 24th minute when their Finnish striker Joni Kauko found the net after Hugo Boumous’ brilliant cross from the right. The goal opened the floodgates for the home side as the young Blue Star SC side failed to create good chances in the game from thereon.

Five minutes later, Manvir Singh improved the lead for the Mariners after winning an aerial ball against Blue Star goalkeeper Kaveesh. The Indian international forward made a quick run inside the box and kept his cool to convert an easy chance.

There was no respite for the visitors as Prince Boadu’s handball gave away a penalty kick to ATK Mohun Bagan in the 39th minute. Blue Star goalkeeper went the right way but could not save Joni Kauko’s powerful shot.

ATK Mohun Bagan went into the break with a three-goal cushion and dominated 70 per cent of the possession.

The visitors came blazing at the ATK Mohun Bagan defence post-break but were fended off with equally good goal-keeping from Arsh Anwar. Both sides traded almost equal chances in the second half but David Williams made it 4-0 after receiving a low cross from the midfield in the 77th minute.

With two minutes to play, a precise pass from Boumous set up Manvir Singh, who had only one Blue Star SC defender to beat for his brace and seal what was a dominating performance from the home side.